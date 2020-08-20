Aug. 20, 1920
Although the new tariffs have not yet been received by the local passenger stations, it is going to cost more to go from "here to there" on the railroads after Friday. The readjustment of passenger fares which takes effect Friday is in the nature of a revision on a mileage basis of the rates authorized by the act returning the railroads to private control. Then again on Aug. 26, there will be another boost in rail fares. This time it is the 20% percent increase just authorized by the interstate commerce commission. The rates to points in the state will not be increased on Aug. 26, but to all points outside Michigan the 20% uplift will be effective. The increase in fares is not all that travelers will be called upon to meet. Sleeping car charges will be subject to a surcharge of 50%. A lower to Detroit or Chicago from Grand Rapids now costs $2 plus the tax and the new rate will be $4 plus war tax. Chair car rate will also be advanced. There is still another uncertain phase of rail travel. When the last vestige of federal control is relinquished on Aug. 31, the pre-war rate schedule will automatically become effective. The problem of whether the 1919 law will supersede the new ruling of the I.C.C. is being threshed out by the Michigan public utilities commission in Lansing. By the 1919 law officials state the average company operating within its limits is entitled to 2.5 cents a mile, some companies being entitled to a higher and some a lower rate on a basis of the gross receipts per mile of track. This law has been recently upheld by the state supreme court and with federal rates eliminated would determine the matter.
Aug. 20, 1970
Apparently the fact that paper ballots will be used in Cadillac for the first time in 14 years when voters go to the polls Tuesday has brought up a variety of questions. Many voters in the city have used paper ballots in the past. Many others who have voted in Cadillac all their adult lives but who are now less than 35 years of age will face the paper ballot for the first time. Voters in the townships around Cadillac have used paper ballots exclusively until this summer. Cherry Grove and Clam Lake townships added voting machines prior to the August primary election. These township voters can sit back now and smile while their more urban counterparts struggle to cope with this "newer" method of casting a ballot. Tuesday's election will pose two questions relative to establishing a vocational training center in the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School district. Proposition 1 asks for permission to levy up to three mills on state equalized valuations to "encourage the establishment and contracting for the operation of area vocational-technical education programs." Proposition 2 seeks approval for the school district to borrow up to $900,000 and issue bonds to pay part of the cost of erecting, furnishing and equipping the program and acquiring, preparing and developing a site. Each proposition is printed on a separate sheet of paper so each voter is to get two ballots when entering the voting booth.
Aug. 20, 1995
All members of the Wexford County Building Authority resigned after criticism of their actions relating to a proposed Wexford County jail and courts complex. A letter sent Friday to the Wexford County Board from authority members "as a unified group" stated: "Several commissioners have made contradictory and derogatory statements regarding the actions of the building authority. Since we do not have the united support of the commission despite acting in a manner consistent with what we were charged to do, we hereby immediately, regrettably and unanimously resign from the County Building Authority." The seven-member building authority generated some public outcry when it bought a 23-acre parcel of land on Crosby Road just south of M-55 for about $260,000. That was after a proposed millage to build the jail-court complex was turned down by voters. Commission chairman Les Barnes said the purchase was within the charge given to the authority. He said the purchase was paid for with funds the county saved over several years and was necessary because there were only five 20-acre or more parcels of land in Cadillac. State law requires county offices to be located in the county seat. Critics said the county did not need 20 acres for the complex, the jail did not need to be in the county seat, and adding to the present courthouse facility should be explored further. Barnes said the resignations should not affect the property purchase, since the building authority was acting within its bylaws.
