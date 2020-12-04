Dec. 4, 1920
The Salvation Army of Cadillac is making plans for the distribution of baskets to the needy poor and for a Christmas tree for children who might not have any other remembrance. Donations of money, suitable gifts or food for baskets will be accepted gladly by the Army. Children's underclothing and toys particularly are wanted. Contributions should be sent to the quarters at 112 East Spruce St. They will be called for on request to Citizens telephone 601.
Dec. 4, 1970
Burglars broke into Oleson's Food Store during the night, pried open the safe and got away with an estimated $10,000 in cash and non-negotiable checks. Cadillac City Police were notified of the break-in about 4:45 a.m. today by Lewis Sutton when he reported for work. Sutton is the company's baker and "wanted to get an early start," police said. This is the second time Oleson's has been burglarized in recent years. On June 21, 1968, $5,000 in cash and checks, plus a watermelon and some strawberries, were taken. Entry was gained in a similar manner. Sutton also discovered the 1968 break-in. Police said he did not touch anything in the store, even foregoing use of the telephone, and went into the police department to report it. Entry to the food store was gained sometime between 9:15 p.m. Thursday when manager Jim Wilson locked up and 4:45 a.m. today when Sutton arrived. A 25 inch by 9 inch hole had been cut in the northwest corner of the metal roof but the cutting method used was not determined this morning. Police said evidence at the scene indicated two men were responsible. The first drop through the roof was about five feet to the block partition and false ceiling just off center of the office. The second drop was about 8 feet into the office, the officer added. The front part of the safe was pried and ripped open while still in the office. The money was contained inside a second part of the safe which was welded in place and locked. Police said the men dragged the 3x3x4-foot safe from the front, northwest, corner into the produce cooler, probably to muffle the sounds of breaking the weld seals. Police said the checks had been endorsed by rubber stamp for deposit only to the Oleson Food Store bank account and would be non-negotiable. The estimate of what half-and-half cash and checks was made by the management although it will be necessary to audit Thursday's income to pin down the actual amount, police said. In addition to the money from the inner portion of the safe, police said a small amount of change was taken from cash register drawers which are generally stored in the safe. Also, some older, "unusual" bills were taken and police said it would be beneficial if local citizens were on the lookout for them. They included a $20 bill bearing a red seal; a $5 United States note (not Federal Reserve note) seven or eight $1 Silver Certificates; and about $50 in dimes, quarters and halves in silver coins. An employees' fund for Christmas presents, stored in the safe, was also taken. The amount was not known to police.
Dec. 4, 1995
Remembering the complaints the last time they told property owners to repair their sidewalks, Cadillac City Council officials have tabled a decision to repeat that action. A city-wide inspection of sidewalks is on the list of possible goals for 1996-97 that the Cadillac City Council will discuss further on Dec. 18. The council held a goal-setting work session before its regular meeting Monday night, because work is already beginning on the 1996-97 city budget. But the council ran out of time before it reached a consensus on its list of goals. The sidewalk issue has been on the back burner for years, said city manager Peter Stalker. The last citywide inspection was done about 10 years ago, he said. Standard procedure is to inspect all the city sidewalks, rate them according to the condition, then start the process of special assessments on adjacent property owners to pay for repairs. That generated a slew of complaints 10 years ago, several council members recalled. For instance, some owners complained that damage arose from roots of trees the city planted. Other complained that the inspection was haphazard and not accurate. "I would much rather see a goal of encouraging property owners to maintain their own sidewalks, a voluntary program," said council member Jay Thiebaut. Since the last city-wide inspection, repairs have been done on the basis of reports that people tripped and fell, or if the city became aware of a drop of one inch or more from one portion of sidewalk to the next, Stalker said. In those cases, property owners adjacent to defective sidewalks are sent letters demanding that they make repairs.
