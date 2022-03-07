March 7, 1922
Construction of the big iron foundry of the Cadillac Malleable Iron Co. has started. The announcement means more than just another important new industry for Cadillac. It means that in the judgment of the industrial leaders of this community that the general business outlook is much improved. Last fall, when plans for the iron foundry were made public, its backers were careful to stipulate that they merely were putting in the foundations at that time. It was repeatedly emphasized that the plant would not be completed this spring unless the business horizon cleared considerably. Hence the announcement this morning by Manager R.J. Teetor that contracts are being let for the erection of the plant this season is a most substantial sign that Cadillac’s best business judges expect 1922 to prove a fine year. The Indiana Bridge Co. of Muncie, Indiana, has been awarded the contract for the fabricating and erection of the steel work. The contracts for the steel were let some time ago. Recently the steel sash and lumber contracts were made and contracts for other materials will be let as the work progresses. It now is assured that the new plant is to be built this year and Mr. Teetor expects operation of the foundry to start late in the summer. This will mean additional industrial employment for Cadillac, and coupled with increased operations planned by other plants, indicates a substantial improvement in the local labor situation. A car load of erection equipment of the Indiana construction firm has arrived in Cadillac. The erection crew also is here and the arrival of the first car of steel, expected in a day or two, will see the start of fabricating operations. The new plant is located just west of the iron furnace of the Mitchell-Diggins Iron Co. The foundry will be 120 by 200 feet and the annealing building will be 90 by 224 feet. These are the important units of the new plant being erected at this time. The iron foundry is in the group of new industries recently brought to Cadillac through the continued efforts of the Chamber of Commerce.
March 7, 1972
A resolution was approved Monday night conveying the city commission’s intent to approve annexation of a 40-acre parcel in Clam Lake Township to the city when the formal request is made. Objection to the annexation proposal and its subsequent provision of water and sewer service to the annexed area was filed Monday night with the Commission by the Cadillac West Association. Cadillac West is made up of resort and business operators at the west end of the city and in adjacent townships. The objection was presented in a letter by Association President David F. Cole. Association members object to having municipal services provided to an area currently outside the city while those who have paid city taxes for a number of years, and who are paying the one mill levy on the sewage treatment plant project, do not have those services. City Manager Donald Mason said getting water service extended to the Cadillac West area could be done under a special assessment district plant but getting sewer service to that area would be “another problem.” Cole was advised to have Association members in the city petition the commission for services. Mason said water service probably could be available by fall.
March 7, 1997
After all its troubles, the Busy Bee bar on Mitchell Street re-opened under new ownership. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission ordered the bar’s license suspended last year pending a transfer from corporate ownership to that of Leo VanOcker, said Greg Riley, district supervisor for the commission. VanOcker was not a previous stockholder before the transfer, according to Riley. The transfer occurred in November of last year. In 1996, the license was suspended because the then-owner was convicted of welfare fraud in November 1995. According to court records a state police investigator working with the state attorney general’s office went to the Busy Bee bar in October 1995. They posed as customers with food stamps they were willing to sell. A waitress made a phone call and sent them to a private residence. A deal was made to sell the food stamps. A week later, the officer reported he went to the bar and arranged to buy five cases of beer worth $100 for $195 in feed stamps, plus $5 cash. “The bar acknowledged its violation in December,” Riley said. “They ended up transferring the license, but remained closed because the licenses were suspended before the transfer took place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.