March 29, 1931
Gas pressure which blew water out of the hole was reached at a depth of 3,000 feet at the Missaukee County oil well on Moreydale farm and it is now proposed to have a test made to see if the volume of gas is sufficient to be valuable commercially. The gas was first struck Feb. 27 at a depth of 2,800 feet and since that time drilling has been continued with the gas allowed to come up around an inner pipe in which the drill operated. The C.R. Smith Well No. 2, north of Cadillac, is shut down while a cement casing hardens. The cement was put in after a cave-in and will be allowed to set the rest of this week. Drilling is expected to begin again next week.
March 29, 1971
About six barrels of glass, weighing an estimated 500 pounds each, were collected Saturday by students in Miss Jean Stewart’s fifth and sixth-grade classes at Lake City School. With sale of the glass for a-penny-a-pound, the project brings hopes of a field trip and new dictionaries. Miss Stewart and her class decided to collect glass bottles and sell them after they learned the Owens-Illinois Glass Container Co. in Charlotte bought glass for one cent a pound. The children put out a plea to Lake City residents to save their glass containers, wash them and take the labels off, and give them to the students for their project. Saturday, the students, with 10 parents supplying the transportation, drove around Lake City collecting the bottles. Upon return to the school, girls washed the bottles in the school kitchen. They then sorted the glass according to color, into boxes and the boys carted them out to awaiting vehicles in which they were taken to the Missaukee County Garage. Also aiding in collection and carrying of the bottles were members of Troop 82 of the Boy Scouts, with Patrick Walsh their leader. At the garage, boys used churn-type crunchers improvised by Jack McGiness, supervisor at the garage, while John Eubank and George Murphy watched the boys. The bottles were put into large barrels by color. Then an iron pole with lead weights on the bottom was thrust into the barrel through a lid which prevented glass from flying into the boy’s eyes. Two or three boys handled each smashing device. Six barrels were filled, and Miss Stewart and students decided they will have another collection day April 17 to try to fill the truck which will transport the barrels to Charlotte. The truck has been donated by Missaukee County, McGiness has donated his time for driving the barrels to Charlotte, and students will pay for gasoline used from their profits. McGiness said he was volunteered by his son who is in Miss Stewart’s class, but he said the county was willing to go along with the kids since they are helping the county by picking up bottles along the roadside.
March 29, 1996
The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the Busy Bee bar’s license to sell liquor. Vicki Wozniak, a commission enforcement office representative in Lansing, said the bar’s license was suspended March 13. Immediate suspension starts April 4, meaning the bar still can sell alcohol until then. After that date, no alcohol can be sold at the Mitchell Street bar. The license was suspended because the owner was convicted in November of food stamp fraud. According to court records, a State Police investigator working with the state attorney general’s office went to the Busy Bee in October. They posed as customers with food stamps they were willing to sell. A waitress made a phone call and sent them to a private residence. A deal was made to sell the food stamps. A week later the officer reported he went to the bar and arranged to buy five cases of beer worth $100 for $195 in food stamps, plus $5 cash. Police said the investigation followed complaints about food stamp dealings at the bar. The Busy Bee has a Class C liquor license. Under the terms of the suspension the license can be sold, Wozniak said. The transaction would need to be completed before Aug. 5, she said. If the license is not transferred before Aug. 5, it will be pulled, Wozniak said. “There would not be a new license available because they have issued one over the authorized limit for Cadillac,‘ Wozniak said. “There are only seven authorized for that population.‘ Cadillac currently has eight liquor licenses, she said. Based on the 1990 census, Cadillac has a population of 10,104. One license is issued per 1,500 persons or a major portion thereof. The number of licenses allowed may be increased after the 2000 census if the population increases, Wozniak said. “He can still sell (the license) but he will not be able to sell alcoholic beverages after April 4,‘ Wozniak said. Wozniak said there is no transaction pending on file at the state office.
