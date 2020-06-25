June 25, 1970
An afternoon of floating fun and fishing became slightly "bogged down" for two Cadillac men Thursday afternoon. Dr. Frank Clifford and Donald Fornwall took Clifford's pontoon plane to Lake Leelanau, northwest of Traverse City, to do some fishing. The fish weren't biting in the middle of the lake so they decided to get closer to shore. Unfortunately, two sections of the pontoons took on too much water and the plane started to sink. Luckily, a boater was nearby. He pulled them toward shore as other sections continued to take on water. The men reached shore, but the plane became bogged down in four feet of water on the southwest side of the lake. The men now have the problem of raising it for future flights. Clifford said, "It looks like we're going to borrow innertubes and put them in the sections. Then by pumping air into them, it should displace the water." When the plane is once again above water, pumps can be used to remove the remaining water. Then, "You hope and pray the engine starts," he said.
June 25, 1995
Caberfae Peaks opened Monday to a quiet day. Just what operators wanted. "We wanted to start slow and quiet," said Cathy Clifford, golf director at the Peaks. "I think if we had 100 golfers we would have been in a panic." The new nine-hole course opened with seven golfers by early afternoon. They were treated to near perfect weather conditions and a peaceful round of golf. Each hole is separated by woods, giving golfers an isolated feeling. "We want people to come out and have fun," Clifford said. The course, designed by Harry Bosers, nudges against the Manistee National Forest and has Caberfae Peaks' ski mountains in the background on several of the holes. There is no noise from road traffic and no housing hazards. "We are really pleased with the way it has turned out," said Jack Meyer, Caberfae president. "A lot of work went into it." Caberfae began acquiring property for expansion and the addition of the North Peak and a golf course in 1988 through a land exchange with the Department of Natural Resources, Meyer said. The process took two and a half years. North Peak opened in 1992. "We spent the summers of 1993 and 1994 working on the golf course," Meyer said. "This allows us to go from 55 years of just skiing to a year-round resort." Clifford said the planned slow start Monday will quickly change this weekend. "Saturday is looking busy right now and we have gotten some calls for Sunday," she said.
