Oct. 1, 1919
A copy of the appeal for aid from Corpus Christi, Texas, has been received by Mayor Johnston and turned over to Secretary C.R. Smith of the Chamber of Commerce. It says in part: “Corpus Christi and vicinity has been overwhelmed by a disastrous hurricane and tidal wave. The death list already more than 1,000 is growing daily as the Bay gives up its dead. More than 5,000 people are destitute, and the property loss exceeds $20,000,000. To care for the destitute, the homeless and suffering requires many hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the citizens of Texas and other states have responded speedily and nobly to the first appeal for help sent broadcast over the nation. Corpus Christi intends to rebuild and start anew. It is not discouraged and is not afraid, but looks to the future with the confidence characteristic of a brave people. One of the oldest towns in Texas, it has never before asked for aid, but has given often and freely. Today it is weighted down with sorrow and disaster, tomorrow it will rise again but it must have financial help NOW.‘ Any contribution to the relief of this suffering city may be made to the Chamber of Commerce, which will transfer the money to the Red Cross committee in Corpus Christi.
Oct. 1, 1969
Leslie B. Donnelly, former mayor of Cadillac and a businessman here for nearly 60 years, died Tuesday afternoon in Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, where he had been a patient for about a year. Donnelly, 80, had been in failing health for a few years and spent a short time in Veterans Administration Hospital in Saginaw before entering the local nursing home. Always active in local political circles, Donnelly led a “tax revolt‘ movement here in 1961 but the threat of withholding payment of local property taxes never took on a serious majority and apparently failed to accomplish its mission. He served as mayor during 1940 and 1941 and was a member of the Wexford County Road Commission from 1928 to 1932. He attended Cadillac schools and gained a business administration education at Ferris Institute at Big Rapids (now Ferris State College) before entering the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland. He was a veteran of World War I. Donnelly entered the real estate business here about 1908. He was a life member of Clam Lake Lodge 331, Free and Accepted Masons; Chapter 103, Royal Arch Masons; Cadillac Council 70 Royal and Select Masons; and DeWitt Clinton Consistory. He also served as a past commander for American Legion, Ray E. Bostick Post 94, and past Chef deGare of the 40 et 8; was a Shriner and a member of the Knight Templar; a charter member of the Moose Lodge, and a member of the Legion’s Last Man’s Club.
Oct. 1, 1994
Nuisance or refuge, Smokey and the Bandit’s Arcade is no more. The juvenile hangout in downtown Cadillac closed its doors this week after city officials refused to renew its business license. A letter from the city to the new owner stated that officials received “a number of complaints specific to your business from citizens and surrounding business owners alike.‘ Among the complaints listed in the letter were damage to property; littering, including broken bottles and cigarette butts; loitering and traffic hazards. Topping the list is “the gathering of large crowds of kids and young adults who are unruly and scaring off patrons of other businesses.‘ The city code states that licenses may be refused or revoked for breaches of the peace or nuisances to “the health, safety or welfare of the public.‘ Cadillac police began enforcing a curfew for minors this summer after receiving complaints about the number of youth in the downtown area late at night. Cadillac Police Detective Hartley Creed said a number of downtown businesses had complained about loitering. One of the recent complaints, on Sept. 17, stated that 20 to 30 youth were yelling and creating a disturbance at about midnight, he said. He also noted police officers did witness a fight near the arcade in June, according to another report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.