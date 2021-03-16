March 16, 1931
Farmers along the county and township roads gave excellent cooperation to the snow removal program of the Wexford County Road Commission, it was brought out at the meeting of that body Saturday afternoon. These volunteer shovelers helped materially in opening the roads, in many places the farmers would work along for a mile or two, when helpers from the next group of farms would begin. A crew of Consumers Power Co. men working to Boon also helped shovel. Credit for the speedy opening of so much of the road system last week was given to Herbert Holland, the new county superintendent, and his men, who worked long hours, sometimes getting but two or three hours' sleep in 24 before turning out again with the plows. The state highway department has asked that the county furnish maps showing the county and township road systems, marked improved or unimproved. In order to have these maps accurate the road commission is going to confer with the 16 township highway commissioners this week.
March 16, 1971
A complete listing of city streets proposed for repair projects if a bond issue is approved March 30 by city voters will go to the Cadillac City Commission tonight. Members of the commission have been supplied copies of the list prepared by City Manager Donald Mason in cooperation with Streets Supt. Al Philo and consulting engineer Robert Meyer Jr. Mason also supplied the Evening News with a list of the proposed projects in an effort to inform local citizens of the planning. The list includes 52 projects on city streets where major problems are now uncovering as snow and ice melt away. However, many of the problems were recognized last year. Six projects are listed as special projects and call for extensive lengths of resurfacing on major streets. The March 30 ballot in the special election asks permission to issue bonds up to $500,000 to finance the repair projects. Mason's report to the commission, with all 58 projects included, carries a cost estimate of $462,713. This also provides for curb replacement on 24 projects. In a breakdown of costs, Mason lists $173,769 for local streets with $78,400 of that for curb replacements; and $180,708 for major streets with $69,388 of that for curb work; totaling $354,477. The balance of $108,236 has been allowed for the six special projects. Approval of all 58 projects would allow resurfacing 81,802 feet, or 15.49 miles, of city streets. The 52 projects calls for resurfacing 69,762 feet.
March 16, 1996
A nearly two-week-old strike at a pair of General Motors brake plants has slowed production at one Cadillac plant and may impact another next week. CMI Cast Parts has cut shifts and personnel and Cadillac Rubber and Plastics expects to feel the economic impact of lost sales next week, officials said late Friday. "We've had a marked reduction in our schedule and some temporary layoffs," said CMI Human Resources Director Gordon Evans. "Most of it depends on how long the fiasco at GM continues." Evans said about 60 employees have been laid off and two of three shifts idled. CMI is a big producer of GM exhaust manifolds and feels the impact of strikes sooner than other companies, Evans said. The foundry employs around 500 people at capacity. Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, which employs about 800 in Cadillac and Manton, is assessing the possibility of an impact next week, said Auggie Gatt, company president. "We're probably going to be affected by about a 10 percent reduction in sales," Gatt said. "That will hurt us, of course." Gatt said Cadillac Rubber's largest customer is Ford. Chrysler ranks second and GM third. The strike impact has been delayed a few days at Cadillac Rubber because some parts assembly plants supplied by the manufacturer continued operating initially, Gatt said. Gatt does not rule out the possibility of layoffs. "If it continues for a couple more weeks, we may have to look at adjusting the work force," he said. Another area manufacturer reported no immediate impact. Michigan Rubber Products Inc. is continuing normal production, said Doug Salensky, human resources manager. "It just depends on how protracted it will be," said Salensky. "It could have a small impact."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.