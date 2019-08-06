Aug. 6, 1969
Nine Missaukee County girls have entered the Miss Missaukee Queen contest to be held Friday evening in the Lake City Area School. The contest is sponsored by the Lake City Chamber of Commerce. The program is to begin at 8 p.m. Included will be vocal selections by soloists Kathy Vander Woude of McBain and Al Blick of Cadillac. The organist is to be Linda McGiness. Three Lake City young men and one from Cadillac will be serving as ushers during the program. They are Jim Schoettle, Dick Gaines and Bob Lerg of Lake City and Don Bacon of Cadillac. Mrs. Robert Redman is chairman of the pageant.
Aug. 6, 1994
The Cadillac Area College Consortium is suing Baker College, claiming Baker did not live up to an agreement to help the CACC operate. The lawsuit asks for damages totaling $809,000 plus triple damages for fraud. The CACC operated out of an office at Baker College's Cadillac campus until Baker "unilaterally and without notice terminated the joint venture" in June 1991, states the lawsuit filed in Wexford County Circuit Court. The lawsuit states that the CACC and Baker had "an express contract to jointly establish and operate a program providing post-secondary educational opportunities for the Cadillac area" and that Baker "unilaterally terminated the agreement, evicted the Consortium from its office space and denied the Consortium use of office equipment and secretarial services." In their written response to the lawsuit, Baker's attorneys said they did not have enough information to know if that claim was true. They denied in their court documents that Baker "received substantial benefit" from CACC efforts to enhance its standing in the community or increase student attendance. Court documents show that the Consortium is seeking: $484,338 in "past economic damages;" $175,000 for "damages to the Cadillac Consortium's loss of good will and damage to reputation;" $100,000 for "present and future damages" beginning in June 1991; triple damages "for fraud;" attorney's fees and other costs, plus interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.