April 7, 1921
State aid in Cadillac's city beautiful movement is in immediate prospect as a result of negotiations Mayor Perry F. Powers has taken up with the highway officials at Lansing. The proposed landscaping of the Lake Shore Boulevard and other state trunk lines of this district will bring financial assistance from the state, the mayor has learned, and he has taken steps to obtain this reward for Cadillac in connection with the organized effort this season to help nature provide a gala summer dress for this community. Sixty percent of the local fund will be contributed by the state in such work, it is said. Therefore if Cadillac sets aside $1,000 for tree and shrub planting, the state would swell that count to $1,600, with which considerable work could be done. Clare County is said to be the first in the state to take advantage of this proposition and Wexford County is in as the second applicant. Quite a stretch of willows already have been planted around the Lake Cadillac drive and more shade trees are proposed to make the drive a more cooling one. The state participates in this work on the theory that the tree growth is necessary to keep the water from encroaching on and damaging the cement drive, which is a state reward road. C.M. Ziegler, chief of the local district office of the Michigan Highway Department, has written Deputy C.F. Boehler at Lansing, also formerly stationed in Cadillac and intimately familiar with local conditions regarding this matter. In addition to the planting to prevent wash along the Lake Shore Boulevard, which is Trunk Line 55, it is proposed this year, and application has been made to the state, for aid in planting the same trunk line east of Cadillac and Trunk Line 13, the Mackinaw Trail, north as far as the Lake City branch of the Pennsylvania railroad. This would carry the planting of the Haring road out through the city beyond the Northern District Fair and County Farm on the picturesque rolling road to Manton and give tourists a most pleasant farewell impression of Cadillac. A state representative is here for a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce this afternoon with the City Park Commission at which time the plans will be gone over in detail. While the south shore of the boulevard is inside the city limits it is outside the city proper and the state is expected to wave this technicality because the planting of willows is more or less necessary to protect the shore from wash.
April 7, 1971
A combined effort among three area law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of four Flint area men in connection with a shooting in Big Rapids Sunday. William Sharpe, 52, of Mecosta, a security officer for Thrif-T-Mart Supermarket in Big Rapids, was wounded after observing two men shoplifting, officials at the Mecosta County Sheriff's Dept. in Big Rapids said today. Sharpe observed one of the men place a package of cold cuts in his coat pocket and leave the store without paying for the merchandise, officials said. He attempted to arrest the two men and a scuffle ensued in which one of the men pulled out a .22 caliber pistol and fired three shots at Sharpe, officials reported. Sharpe was struck by only one bullet in the lower-left stomach, according to officials. The alleged shoplifters then apparently fled by car, officials said. Roadblocks were set up in the Cadillac area around 10 p.m. by officers of Cadillac City Police, Wexford County Sheriff's Dept. and Michigan State Police. The four men, two are 19 years old and two are 20 years old, were arrested around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 131 near a rest area, according to Sheriff Robert Hill of Wexford County. The four men were in a car behind three others waiting to be checked through the roadblock, Hill said. Evidently realizing their plight the men ran through the blockade with their car and officers of Wexford County Sheriff's Dept. took chase, Hill continued. Hill said Deputies Dennis Anderson and Gary Powell chased the four men north on U.S. 131 about one mile before bringing them to a halt. The gun believed to be the one used to wound Sharpe was recovered after the four men were taken to jail. Hill said they had apparently tossed the gun from the car during the chase and Ted Platz, officer for city police, found the gun lying near the edge of U.S. 131.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.