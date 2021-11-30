Nov. 30, 1921
Arthur L. Rose this morning was found guilty of illegal practice as a chiropractic by a directed verdict in Circuit Court. Sentence was deferred pending a review of the matter in the Michigan Supreme Court where the validity of the law will be attacked. The attendance was the largest here since the Thompson embezzlement case. There were more than a score of chiropractics in attendance at the Cadillac trial from all parts of the state. Jackson, Grand Rapids, Traverse City and many other points were represented. The case is acknowledged to be the most important to the profession in Michigan, not excepting the frequently cited Locke case in Ionia and Attorney Frank R. Winter of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, counsel for the national association of chiros, stated that he finally had what he was seeking, a record on which an appeal could be carried to Lansing. When court opened today Judge Fred S. Lamb denied the motion of the defense for a directed verdict for the respondent. The court then ordered stricken from the record all testimony on the part of the respondent bearing on the question of the merits of chiropractic as immaterial, this question not being at issue. The elimination of this testimony, which the court had admitted over the objections of Prosecutor W.H. Yearnd, was ruled in order that the record would be obligatory for the Supreme Court to pass directly on the merits of the defense, although Judge Lamb declared he did not consider the question at issue. There were only two questions at issue in the Cadillac case, the court held, one being whether the defendant had practiced medicine, under the law, and the other whether he had filed a certificate for such practice.
Nov. 30, 1971
Cadillac may become one of the first cities to request a virtual reprimand from a governmental agency in order to pave the way for completion of a project. Monday night, the city commission, by resolution, asked for a final order of determination from the Water Resources Commission in its sewage treatment plant project. The order would make it possible for the city to issue general obligation bonds with which to finance the local share of the project costs. Federal and state funds are expected to be authorized to finance the balance. The city has been under a WRC order to submit final plans and specifications for the project by Sept. 1. The resolution adopted Monday night requests an extension of that date to Dec. 1, and awarding contracts by March 1, 1972, pending the grants. A final order would set a date for completion. The project plans call for building an addition on the Sewage Treatment Plant laboratory, building a lagoon on the site, installing equipment to remove phosphates from the sewage, installing a vacuum filtration system, doing some exterior work, and completing a proposed interceptor system from the plant to 13th Street and Leeson Avenue. Mason said the interceptor system would relieve the Leeson pumping station and would allow future service to the west and industrial areas.
Nov. 30, 1996
Carl Kuhn is worried that if Cadillac schools builds the new 6-7 grade building on Mackinaw Trail it will be a tragedy waiting to happen. “I drive that road from time-to-time and it is basically a shortcut,” Kuhn said. “When you are talking about shortcuts you are talking about saving time and speed saves time. On that road you have hills and speed.” The school district plans to construct the new 6-7 grade building on Mackinaw Trail near M-115 and the Crestview subdivision. The project was recently approved by voters. The school district has a purchase agreement on a 43-acre piece of property at the site. The district also holds an option on a 25-acre piece of property adjacent to the site. The district has contacted the Wexford County Road Commission about safety issues at the site, said Craig Weidner, board president. He said lowering Mackinaw Trail near the site will increase the sight distance to 1,000 feet, more than required distance for school bus stops. The estimated cost for lowering the road is about $90,000. Kuhn is one of several residents voicing concern about the building site. Kuhn said he voted for the bond proposal and does not want to be viewed as someone who is against the schools. “I think the site is a huge problem that will make the news big-time someday,” Kuhn said. Kuhn, who lives on Holly Road in Cadillac, said the road he lives on was used as a shortcut until improvements were made to Lake Street. He said when drivers were using Holly Road as a shortcut they were driving at faster speeds. Besides lowering Mackinaw Trail, the district is looking at putting the driveway in at the south end of the property. An area the district originally looked at for a driveway was not on the original piece of property the district has the agreement on. Weedier said the district is negotiating for a smaller portion of that 25 acres. Weedier said the district will not build on an unsafe site. “We are looking at the future,” Weidner said. “Soon there will be the U.S. 131 bypass and a lot of traffic will be diverted from that area.” Also, the road commission is not going to allow a school at an unsafe site, the county is not going to allow a school at an unsafe site and the school district certainly is not going to build at an unsafe site.
