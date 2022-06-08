June 8, 1922
A.L. Rose, Cadillac chiropractor whose conviction of practicing without a license under the Michigan Medical Act has been sustained by the Supreme Court, willingly will go to jail, he said today. The Lansing decision remanded the case to Judge Fred S. Lamb, who suspended sentence pending the appeal. Judge Lamb is expected back in Cadillac this weekend from Detroit. Although the next term of court does not convene until September, an early decision in the Rose matter is anticipated, as it is a test case on which action all over the state hinges. The local chiropractor will continue to practice, regardless of the decision against him, and if jailed will practice again immediately on serving his time, he said. Mr. Rose, who has an office in the Realty block, leaves Cadillac tomorrow for Lansing to attend the state convention of chiropractors. He is a member of the board of directors and expects that body, in conference with national counsel for his profession, to outline a course for the Michigan practitioners as a result of the test case here. “While I cannot say with certainty what the state organization will decide,” he said today, “I anticipate that the same course which has proved successful in other states will be adopted by the chiropractors of Michigan, now that the medical doctors have begun to attack us. I expect to go to jail but as soon as I get out I will continue to practice, no matter how many times I am prosecuted under this act. We have found that this is the only way to get justice from the medical men. Finally the public is aroused through publicity to ... the injustice of our having to take examinations before a board made up entirely of medical men. Then we will be able to get an act through the Michigan Legislature by which we can have a board of our own. The medical men are too active in politics for us to get fair laws without a fight.”
June 8, 1972
City streets, their resurfacing and their use, were considered at length Monday night by Cadillac City Commissioners Robert Pranger and William Jannenga and Mayor Raymond Wagner. Commissioners Larry Rogers and Walter Grubba were absent. A technical report was submitted by three citizens, criticizing an earlier report by an official on the resurfacing project. This report and the official’s answer were read in their lengthy entirety and contained technical information and opinions relative to the resurfacing. City Manager Donald Mason advised the commissioners to make more inspections of the streets before making any decisions about what to do on changing the project. The use of Whaley Street as a truck route was aired again Monday night and Mayor Wagner said efforts are being made to get Paluster Street completed form the east end to its intersection with Whaley Street. He asked citizens in the area to “bear with” the city in the meantime. Mason explained that a cooperative agreement must be reached with the Ann Arbor Railroad, which would be crossed with the new street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.