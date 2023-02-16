Today in history: Cadillac citizens offer opinions about billboards

Feb. 16, 1933
Checks are being accepted for income tax payments, H.J. Webber, revenue collector from the Grand Rapids office, who is at the Cadillac post office, states. The bank moratorium probably has had some effect on his work here, Mr. Webber said, and some persons are taking their blanks home with them after they are made out, with the intention of getting them in later but before March 15. Mr. Webber is here instead of H.E. Peasley, who was kept in Grand Rapids because of the illness of a colleague. The tax man will be here through Friday.
Feb. 16, 1973
Citizens of Cadillac have some varied opinions when it comes to billboards, and most of them run along the same lines as those of formal organizations and businessmen. Some shoppers in downtown Cadillac felt the billboards were “ugly” or “eyesores,” while others wondered “What will it do to the motel business?” Three clerks at Stephan’s Drug Store offered their views. Mrs. Gordon Westman said “Taking them down is a very good idea,” while Mrs. Alton Madole feels “Sometimes when you’re traveling a long way, they break the monotony. It gives you something to take your mind off the highway. It adds variety.” Clerk Janet Coffell said, “It doesn’t make any difference to me,” an opinion shared by many of the shoppers questioned. Ira Becker of Evart said, “Those signs that give directions to motels and campgrounds shouldn’t come down. They (the highway department) are overdoing it by taking those down. As for regular ad signs, we don’t need those.” Ken Mulder of Cadillac, a truck driver, said “I think the law is good. Those signs are a nuisance and an eyesore. And I see a lot of them.” Mrs. Marshall Benedict, a clerk at Milliken’s agrees. “It think taking them down is an excellent idea. They distract from the beauty of the countryside.” Mrs. Phillip Merritt, a teller at the First National Bank, added “There are too many of them.” Young shoppers had some opinions too. Kenny Lester, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lester, said “It’s better not having all those signs stick up. It’ll make it look better.” Kathy Lipar, 16 said, “Taking them down is bad because with less advertising it’s going to be harder to sell those products,” while her friend, 15-year-old Shelly Dohns added, “People won’t know where the businesses are.” Jeri Carlson, 10-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Carlson of Cadillac, said, “Signs are good because they tell you where things are.” “But I don’t like signs,” said 12-year-old Chris Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Smith of Cadillac. “They mess up the country.”
