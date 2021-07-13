July 13, 1921
The grading crews from the Michigan State Farm Bureau were in Wexford County on Friday and Saturday, grading the wool of the farmers who are pooling their wool for 1921. Almost 12,000 pounds of wool was brought in and graded, this being nearly double the amount that was pooled in the county last year. Advances of from 10 to 14 cents per pound were made to the producers who got their certificates, advances and weight right on the spot. Kenneth Smith of Montcalm County was in charge of the grading crew and Mr. Gray of Philadelphia, one of the most experienced graders in the United States did the actual grading. Farmers were shown what constituted the various grades, instructed relative to feeding in order to make good on the grade their sheep would naturally be entitled to, shown how care and cleanliness about the sheep and wool put money in their pockets and a variety of matters of an educational nature in the proper production of wool. Mr. Gray says that there is a marked improvement in the past year on the manner in which farmers are caring for their wool, and that with the grading being done before their eyes that undoubtedly the improvement next year will be more marked. Agricultural Agent Wm. F. Johnston is urging farmers to get into sheep from now on. "There probably will not be fancy prices any more, but the time to go into a thing is when it is at the bottom. When sheep were $20 to $25 per head there was no place for them to go but down, which they did. At this time there is no place to go if they move at all but up. Sheep is fundamental to good agriculture and even at the prices in sight a good legitimate farm business can be done with them."
July 13, 1971
Sale of liquor-by-the-drink on Sundays got the nod Monday night of the Cadillac City Commission. Final approval was set for the Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal would allow the sale of liquor after 2 p.m. on Sundays by establishments which derive more than 50% of their revenue from "food and other services." The issue has been raised several times in the past, City Attorney Edward TenHouten said: In 1944, an ordinance was adopted prohibiting the sale of liquor in the city on Sunday. In 1966, the ordinance was repealed but a referendum vote overruled the repeal and the ordinance was reinstated. In April, 1968, an ordinance similar to the one proposed Monday night was passed by the City Commission. However, commissioners repealed the ordinance rather than face another referendum vote. TenHouten said the Northwood Inn, Marina Restaurant, Sun 'N Snow Restaurant and Cadillac Sands Motor Inn felt they were "unable to compete" with establishments outside the city limits because of the ordinance prohibiting liquor sales on Sunday. Council gave a 4-1 approval with only Commissioner Robert Pranger voting against the measure. TenHouten said if a referendum must be held it can be included in the November ballot. TenHouten added that any establishment desiring a license to sell liquor on Sundays, if the ordinance is adopted, would need approval of City Commission.
July 13, 1996
Eight little ducklings had a human escort holding up traffic as they followed their mother across busy Mitchell Street headed back to the lake Friday afternoon. Everything was postcard perfect until they approached the storm sewer. "All the sudden three little heads dropped," said Katheryn Kidder, a Cadillac News employee who called the city to report the mishap. "Mama just kept on walking toward the lake. She didn't have a clue." City crews managed to rescue one of the three ducklings. The others were probably headed north with the flow toward the Clam River, said utility worker Larry Butler. Butler, Jack Duncan and Paul Ashbay popped several manhole covers on what Ashbay quipped was the "strangest duck hunting" he had done in a while, but the ducklings remained out of reach. The crews and curious bystanders even ran a balloon through the pipes, hoping to push the ducklings through. "You could just hear them chirping," Kidder said. Utilities Superintendent Larry Campbell, who was just returning from vacation, wondered what his crews were doing. "I came around the corner and I saw Jack with the net and I thought, 'What the heck is going on?'" Campbell said. Other than a hospital pager that went down the sewer once, Campbell said the duck dropping ranks as a most unusual incident. The rescued duckling will be just fine, said RuthAnne French, the DNR wildlife technician called to the scene. French said the first brood she introduced the duckling to rejected it, but then the duckling appeared to find a new family. "They took to each other and they headed off into the sunset," French said. French planned to keep watch at the storm sewer outlet at the Clam River in case the other ducklings showed up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.