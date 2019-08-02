Aug. 2, 1919
The Haring Street pavement was opened to the public Friday night and workmen are cleaning up the walks and gutters today to have the street in good shape for the Sunday motor parade. The stretch is 3,600 feet long, running from the fairgrounds to the Clam River, where it connects with Mitchell Street paving. The surface is Metropolitan Paving Brick, wire cut lug, with a concrete dressing. Construction was started by George Johnston, city manager, May 18. Two months were required to complete the work, and it then stood for two weeks. West Harris Street will be opened a week from Monday, the block from the tracks to the lake having been paved with the grocery company alley. Work is being rushed on the Division and Cass street job. Grading is now underway on Cass Street, the block between Shelby and Simons street being plowed up. The sewer which came up Cass Street turns on the intersection of Shelby, following that street over east.
Aug. 2, 1969
Two new industrial concerns expect to start operations in Cadillac during the coming week. Both are in the metal processing business. The plant expected to commence operations first is Cadillac Plating Co. owned by Leon Belanger, formerly of Kent City. The second is a precision tool grinding concern to be operated by Dave Smith, formerly of Sand Lake. Belanger said he expects considerable plating business from manufacturers in Cadillac, Traverse City, Grand Rapids and other cities in this part of the state. The plant will concentrate on industrial finishing and expects to employ from four to six persons at 1819 N. Mitchell St. The new plant operator has been in metal finishing and chemical sales work for many years. He said he is opening his plant in Cadillac due to the city's central location in an area where there are a number of plants needing plating work for their products by electrolytic process. Smith's new industrial concern is expected to start operations Monday, Aug. 11 at 1470 N. Mitchell St. Smith had anticipated opening his plant a month ago but was delayed due to the murder of his brother in a holdup. This week work is underway constructing an office area to the north of the production building, moving in equipment and decorating. Smith has had 14 years experience in precision tool grinding work. He said that he expects a potential employment of four to five persons.
Aug. 2, 1994
The Cadillac City Council is considering a city income tax. The council voted 4-1 to pay Stauder, Barch and Associates, Inc. of Ann Arbor $7,500 to do a study. Council member Jay Thiebaut was the lone dissenting vote. "I don't think the city should have an income tax," Thiebaut said. "From the people I've talked to, there is no support. I am elected to represent them and I am trying to do what I feel they support." Council member Russell Kelley said the study is only to determine if an income tax would be beneficial. "It is designed to give us information about levying a city income tax as opposed to property taxes," Kelley said. "It is to get the information needed ... if it is in fact a good choice and if it might not be." "It gives us the information needed to see whether we should put a referendum (on the ballot)." City Manager Robert Hamilton said the study is to determine how much money an income tax would generate. Hamilton said the city is limited to assessing a one mill income tax on city residents and a 1/2 mill on non-residents who work in the city limits. "Then it is up to the council to either decide to put the question to the people or to drop it," Hamilton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.