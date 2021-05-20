May 20, 1921
The annual report of Cadillac Lodge of Elks has been made by the finance committee, George G. Brown, L.T.M. Foster and John P. Wilcox, after an audit of the books of the secretary, treasurer and trustees. The lodge is in excellent condition and has gained in membership considerably during the past year. The fiscal year of the lodge ends with March 31 and for the previous year $2,475 was received for initiations. The lodge paid a considerable sum for donations to worthy charities, no legitimate call having been passed over. The largest single donation was $200 given to the Salvation Army. Of especial interest to members who are regular attendants at the fort-nightly dinners of the lodge is the fact that the supper fee does not begin to pay for the cost of the feed. The browse committee received $925.95 and the expense for supplies and music totaled $1,614.81. A neat profit was made by the club rooms for the last fiscal year and this money was all diverted toward the indebtedness on the Elks property. The report shows the assets of the lodge on March 31, 1921 to be $58,263.89, an increase in assets for the fiscal year of 4,137.91. The liabilities are $23,907.50, making the net assets of the lodge $32,356.39.
May 20, 1971
In a sometimes boisterous session, the Cadillac City Commission voted unanimously Monday night to seek annexation of a proposed shopping center and the Northern District Fairgrounds. Commissioners earlier in the meeting had voted unanimously to extend water and sewer lines to the proposed shopping center, thus giving the go-ahead to Woodward Development Co. to construct the “four or five store‘ shopping center. Construction of the $600,000 facility north of the city along N. Mitchell Street in Haring Township has been a subject of controversy and the city commission chambers were overflowing with spectators Monday night. An estimated 85 persons attended. No one at the meeting was opposed to the shopping center. The theme of the opposition was that the city should not annex the site. Woodward agreed to pay all costs to extend the water and sewer lines, 150% of the city water and sewer rates and one mill per year toward retirement of an outstanding city sewer bond issue. The developer also agreed to be annexed. William C. Fitt, supervisor of Colfax Township and president of the Wexford County Township Association, attempted to create a peaceful atmosphere by presenting Mayor Ronald Wilson with an old hatchet. “We need this shopping center,‘ Fitt said, adding that he was “worried that what is done tonight might void this whole project.‘ Noting the mayor’s beard, which was grown in observance of the city’s centennial, Fitt said good-naturedly, “The day you shave off your beard we’ll bury the hatchet.‘ He added that a plaque should be erected at that time “dedicating the next 100 years of progress.‘ A petition from the Cadillac Homeowners Association, which contained 44 names, was presented to Wilson calling for water and sewer lines to be extended to all areas of the city before any outside-the-city extension. Wilson explained that the water and sewer extension to the proposed shopping center would be accomplished without cost to the city. Jim Kennedy, representative of Woodward Development Co., which is headquartered in Southfield, told the audience his company wanted “peace ... you’re our future customers.‘ Arthur Roy of Haring Township complained that township officials had not been contacted about the annexation possibility. It was all “hush-hush,‘ he said, adding that township officials “heard nothing until it came out in the paper.‘ Roy, a member of the township board, charged the city with “poor diplomacy‘ and added, “I’m sure this thing is nothing but a tax grab.‘
