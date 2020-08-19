Aug. 19, 1920
Pouring concrete on the Haynes Street paving job began Monday afternoon and City Manager Johnston told the City Commission last night that he expected to get most of the job in this week. The ability of the city to get more cement is the point on which the paving of the rest of Haynes Street from the bridge across the Clam River will depend. There is not a sack of cement in Cadillac today except the scant city supply and some for which the Acme Motor Truck Co., had to pay a big price. One local dealer was told that he could not get any until the city was taken care of and the others don't know when they will have any prospects. The city is hoping to get some heavy shipments through from Newaygo. They have the brick to finish Haynes Street this fall and will do so if possible. With the brick here, that street certainly will be completed before the concrete jobs are started on the hill. It is most unlikely that Harris Street can be paved this year. Even if the city got the brick, the cement would be out of the question at this time, it is felt. The storm sewer between Lincoln and Garfield streets is under construction. The city manager wants to carry that line across on Blodgett and Division and Harris to connect with the Pine Street sewer and clear up the big annual winter ice and slush problem on the court house hill. Little cement would be needed for this work, he says. The storm sewer on Wood Street has been repaired and the storm sewer from Stimson to Chapin has been completed, as have the Blodgett Street gutters. The Cadillac Housing Corporation last night asked the Commission to order water mains on Crippen Street between Park and Hemlock streets, where six more bungalows will be erected at once. Sanitary sewers also were asked. This brought up the fact that there are several streets where property owners previously have asked for water mains. Some have been ordered but the Consumers Power Co., has not laid them owing to its reported inability to get pipe. There is now a car of pipe on the road, however, and it is anticipated that some mains can be installed at once. A Power Street main was ordered a year ago, it was brought out last night. The city manager was given power to act in this matter and instructed to have the mains laid in the order in which they had been asked and granted. It developed also that the water main never has been installed in the cemetery, as ordered some time ago. Arrival of pipe will take care of this item, also, it is anticipated.
Aug. 19, 1970
"Undue pressure" from parents and students to have the Cadillac Area Public Schools provide band instruments would result in having the band program removed from the credit courses in the high school, Supt. William D. Smith said today. Smith, his son, and Teanis Doornbos, CAPS maintenance director, returned late Wednesday from Georgia with two new buses for use on CAPS routes this fall. He said one of the buses developed a problem in a rear seal but it is expected this will be corrected by the local dealer. Smith said he hadn't had much time to completely review Wednesday's release by the State Board of Education relative to the Supreme Court ruling on school districts' obligations to furnish textbooks and other supplies to students on a no-charge basis. However, he did say the requirement for pencils and paper, which were not figured into his earlier estimate of $40,000 additional expense for CAPS this fall, would cause a "little bit" of increase. "There's just no way to provide band instruments," Smith said, and if students are willing to continue furnishing their own, it will be possible to continue allowing credit for the course toward graduation. However, he added, if students and parents insist the school furnish instruments, it would be necessary to drop the band class from the credit listing. Wednesday's interpretation of the court ruling said "school districts must supply textbooks, magazines, readers and all other supplies used in classes which are part of the school curriculum — that is, classes for which credit is offered."
Aug. 19, 1995
Ground may soon be broken for a 54-unit condominium project bordered by Kentucky and Michigan avenues in Cadillac. Real Estate Development Co. of Hudsonville had been awaiting a wetlands permit from the Departments of Natural Resources before letting out bids for construction of the 56-acre site. That process is complete and the contractor who won the bid is getting his bond in place with the state, said developer Marv Tamminga. The contract may be signed next week and construction may begin soon after that, he said. "We hope to get the water and sewer, the underground work and the roads done this year, and probably start the condos in the spring," he said. Tamminga said the price of the condos has not been set, because purchase contracts for construction materials have not been signed. The design of the condos is also not compete, as the project's architect was waiting for construction approval. Plans call for construction of the condos in several phases, with some units sold before additional units are built. The project also includes 70 apartments, but an agreement with the city states they will not be built until Kentucky Avenue is paved. The developer said they would be market-rate apartment, with no government subsidies. Neighbors of the project protested it last year before the city planning board, because of its potential impact on an area zoned for single-family housing. They cited concerns with its density, drainage, impact on an adjoining wetland, increased traffic, visual impact, possible increased crime and dust from unpaved Kentucky Avenue.
