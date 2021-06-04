June 4, 1921
Mrs. Ed Little is in Mercy Hospital suffering from severe burns and shock as the result of an explosion when this morning she attempted to kindle a fire with kerosene oil. Little arose about 8 a.m. and prepared to light a fire in a heating stove in the dining room of her home. There was considerable paper in the stove, said Mr. Little, and Mrs. Little also used a quantity of oil from the can customarily used in building fires. The house had been newly papered and the debris from the old wall paper torn from the walls, was in the stove. The morning was cool and Mrs. Little had believed it was a good opportunity to clear the stove out by burning the waste paper. An explosion followed which nearly wrecked the home. Windows were blown out in rooms adjoining the dining room, screens were torn from their fastenings, a piece of the stove door was embedded in the plaster and marks were found on the walls and ceilings where other pieces of the stove had been hurled. Mr. Little, husband of the injured woman, tells the following story of the incidents following the blast: "I heard the noise, and immediately arose, and came from our room. That room was blocked with flying soot. I saw a blaze and started in that direction when I saw it was my wife in her night clothing all afire. I smothered the flames and called the doctor." Mrs. Little was standing up a short distance from the stove when he husband found her. It is not known whether she had been knocked down by the force of the explosion but Mr. Little believes she was and that she was not unconscious and arose by herself. She was so badly stunned and shocked, however, that it was not possible to get an account of the accident from her.
June 4, 1971
Future improvements to U.S. 131, M-115 and interchanges for M-55 in Cadillac were discussed by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce highway committee Thursday afternoon. Robert Jones, chamber manager, reported on matters discussed with state highway officials recently in Lansing. Jones said the department supports provisions included in legislation introduced by Sen. John Toepp for an increase in the Michigan gasoline tax for completion of the state's freeway system, including U.S. 131. He also reported that survey work and public hearings in connection with U.S. 131 work are being advanced to dates earlier than reported some months ago. Requests for traffic lights at two Mitchell Street intersections were discussed with officials in Lansing, Jones said. He reported that one light might be installed and that added turn lanes are desirable at several intersections. M-115 is not planned as a limited access, divided lane highway, at the present time, Jones said. However, during committee discussion Thursday afternoon, it was decided that the chamber committee would request that federal funds be included in Sleeping Bear Dunes legislation to provide for future freeway construction of M-115 form a point near Farwell to the proposed Dunes Federal park. The committee also decided to ask for improved signage along M-115 at the intersections with W. Division Street, Boon Road and the new 13th Street. It was pointed out that stop lights or red and yellow blinker lights were not likely to be accepted at these intersections but that street lights, improved signs and additional turn lanes would be helpful along with the large, clear visibility areas already existing. Three possible interchanges for M-55 and the proposed U.S. 131 expressway route east of the city were discussed Thursday. It was the feeling of the persons present that it would be advisable to have the proposed intersection at 4 Road as well as two others to the north; one at E. Division and either an interchange or an overpass for a truck route along 13th Street. It was indicated a highway department planner will be in Cadillac soon to study this matter.
June 4, 1996
The Cadillac City Council approved special property tax assessments for the next year to pay for cleanup of underground pollution in the industrial park area, despite continuing protests. The council approved assessments of about $215,000 on commercial and industrial property in the industrial park area, the estimated cost of operating a cleanup plant now nearing completion. The plant is designed to clean up chemicals dumped by area companies in past decades, including grease cleaners and chrome-plating chemicals. The assessments are for just one year, so the council can see what the actual operating costs are before locking in to longer-term assessments, said city manager Pete Stalker. Construction of the cleanup plant is already funded by a special "capture" of property taxes on the Beaver Cadillac wood-fired power plant in the newer VanderJagt Industrial Park. The plant should be operating within two to three weeks, Stalker said, with rigorous testing by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to follow. "We're very close to treating the groundwater contamination that's been out there for many, many years," he said.
