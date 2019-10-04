Oct. 4, 1919
A public meeting has been called for Monday at 7:30 p.m., in the City Commission room at the City Hall. The Chamber of Commerce then will present to Cadillac citizens the proposition of bringing the Kol-Ben factory here from Detroit. This industry at present successfully manufactures and markets wire wheels for automobiles. Sample wheels will be at the meeting and the good points of this product will be pointed out. The favorable reports of Walter Kysor, John P. Wilcox and Henry Knowlton, the committeemen who went to Detroit to investigate the industry, will be presented. No stock subscriptions will be solicited at this meeting although the campaign will soon be launched. Perry F. Powers Sr., C.R. Smith and J.L. St. John are the Chamber of Commerce committee to handle the sale of $125,000 of stock here. The Detroit stockholders in the present company reserve $75,000 of stock in the proposed new corporation. By next week scores of men will be engaged in signing up this stock. The outlook for the new industry equals the advance prospect of the Acme Motor Truck Co., in promise of a brilliant financial future.
Oct. 4, 1969
Capital outlay proposals for the current year, posed to the Legislature by the Department of Natural Resources, include a $170,000 project for additional land and development work at Mitchell State Park, according to Sen. John F. Toepp. The DNR has submitted proposals that include more than $3.3 million earmarked for the 36th senatorial district. The local project is the second largest in the DNR program, Sen. Toepp reported. The additional land sought for expanding the park is north of the present park, north of the canal. Its cost is estimated at $100,000 and the remaining $70,000 would complete the development of the campground, Toepp said.
Oct. 4, 1994
A new Cadillac ordinance will make it harder for adult-oriented businesses to open within city limits, but may not have an effect on the city’s existing adult bookstore. The ordinance prohibits adult businesses within 300 feet of any residence, day care facility, church, public park or school. The Planning Commission can make an exception if 51% of the adult residents or owners of houses, day cares, schools or church property within 300 feet sign a petition requesting it. Adult businesses are also not allowed within 300 feet of one another, except under certain conditions. The ordinance requires new adult businesses to apply to Planning Commission for a special use permit, which can only be granted if all other terms of the ordinance are met. “I’d have to say this ordinance is aimed primarily at new businesses that are not yet located in the city,‘ said attorney Roger Wotila, who drafted the ordinance passed Monday night by the city council. “It’s been the experience of other local governments we’ve been talking with that once this type of business starts, others move in.‘
