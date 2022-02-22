Feb. 22, 1922
Cadillac is isolated today. There is no communication with the outside world by wire, either telephone or telegraph. The railroads had no wires, consequently no reports could be obtained as to whether the trains were running on schedule or whether they were tied up by the ice. The wire chief of the Bell Telephone Co. stated this storm did more damage than any previous storm in the history of the company’s operations here. Absolutely every toll line was out at 8 a.m. At 6 a.m. there were two lines to Petoskey and three to Traverse City and at 7:30 all these lines were down. Every farm line is also down. The storm radius, so far as could be determined by the Bell wire chief, embraced the territory between Petoskey and Big Rapids in a north and south line and extended from Saginaw to Manistee, east and west. Patrolmen have been sent out in all directions to estimate the extent of the damage, but as there are no passable roads this is an almost impossible task. The toll lines were to be put in condition first, it was stated, although there are only a few city phones working. On the Citizens circuit the same degree of trouble was experienced as was reported from the Bell office. Every line was down early this morning and it is impossible to tell just where the breaks occurred until an inspection has been made. All over the city wires were down. Poles, overburdened with the weight of the ice on the wires, were snapping in all parts of the city. Loose ends of wires — telephone, telegraph and lighting — were hanging from poles everywhere. Persons are cautioned against touching any of the loose wires as they may be heavily charged, either carrying current or crossed with live wires, and contact with the wires while completing the circuit with wet shoes and wet ground, might easily prove fatal. Mayor James Johnston this morning sent word to all teachers in the schools to warn pupils not to touch loose wires. Trees in all parts of the city were broken down by the weight of the ice and branches of other trees were falling constantly, menacing pedestrians. The ice formation on the twigs and branches was nearly an inch in thickness, causing bushes and trees to bend nearly to the ground, ready to snap off at the first swing movement caused by the wind. There were no lights available for the high school rooms today and sessions were suspended. In other parts of the city the lights were off, caused by broken circuits, and Cadillac had a dark breakfast today. Crossed wires caused a fire at Powers and Fifth streets this forenoon. The damage was slight. The storm started last evening when snow started to fall. The formation of the snow was peculiar, being dry and of the crystalline appearance of coarse salt or sugar. This snow was propelled with terrific force by a strong southeast wind and the small globules were hurled against windows with an almost breaking force. In the night the temperature rose sufficiently to turn the snow to rain, but it was not warm enough to prevent the rain from freezing. Consequently there soon was a thick coating of ice over everything, the coating growing thicker as the rain continued to freeze on the ice already formed. There was considerable thunder during the night.
