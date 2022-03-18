March 18, 1922
Had there been the high wind in the first storm which prevailed this weekend there would hardly be a tree left in Cadillac. The wind whipping strongly at wires today and the lines, weakened by the last storm, were not able to stand much punishment. The tower line of the Consumers Power Co. went out at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Two phases of the transmission line were down for about a mile in the region of the canal. Manager S.W. Webb got through to the Wheeler school house with a light car and patrolmen from Stronach made the rest of the distance from the Junction dam. A crew got out on the transmission lines at 4 p.m. and worked all night with flash lights and lanterns. The heavy cables have been so stretched that they are down to the size of a pin where they break. Across the state park there is no clearance, although out past the golf club all brush and trees have been cut from the right of way of the transmission line. The trouble shooters wallowed around in the ice and snow, often up to their knees, all night but at 4 a.m. today a daylight patrol found the line still not clear and it was not until 8:45 a.m. that the power line was reported finally clear. A telegram was dispatched to Grand Rapids, from where word will go to the dam to turn on power again.
March 18, 1972
The congregation of the Temple Hill Baptist Church has approved a recommendation of the building committee of the church to enter into a contract with the R.W. Cole construction company for construction of a new church building. The Temple Hill Church, organized in 1883, is one of the oldest churches in Cadillac. The present building was constructed in 1908. Seven years ago, during the pastorate of Rev. Lee Giddings, a proposal was made to consider a relocation project and build a new church. Through these past years the congregation has been providing for a building fund, and working on the plans of a new church. The building committee includes chairman Bud Grogan, Evelyn Benson, Doris Kardell, Hilma Lamphere, C.O. Kumfer, Cliff Proffit, Hilma Lamphere, Harold Finstrom, Ed Powell, Reuben Eubank and Otto Kalmbach. They engaged the services of G.E. Associates of Flint, Michigan as the architectural firm. Upon completion of final approval of drawings, an invitation to bid was extended to contractors. The low bidder for the job was R.W. Cole Construction Company of Cadillac at a cost of $196,803. Arrangements for financing of the project have been completed with the Cadillac State Bank. Construction of the property on West Division Street will begin at the beginning of April. Completion will be in the fall of this year. The new church provides for off-street parking and a building of ground floor level. The complex is constructed with two sections adjoining one another. One section will be the church auditorium, and the other will be used for the fellowship hall and Bible School facilities. Rev. Alan Olsson, the present pastor, and the congregation, said they feel this move will allow them to carry on a more effective ministry in this community. In the near future a ground breaking service will be held in preparation for the building of the new church.
March 18, 1997
Cadillac has dropped its lawsuit concerning local sale of pornographic materials but may pursue other avenues and attempt to involve other communities. City council members Monday approved dropping appeal rights on the Mitchell Street News and Video case, which was heard in late February by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Appellate judges upheld Wexford County Circuit Judge Charles Corwin’s opinion that the 30-year-old statute unlawfully gives court authority to prohibit distribution of obscene materials. At their March 3 meeting, council members met in closed session to decide the next course of action. Cadillac could have appealed the case to Michigan’s Supreme Court or tried to get portions of the statute amended. Cadillac has spent about $12,000 on the 2-year-old battle, city attorney Roger Wotila said earlier. But city officials said money wasn’t the biggest issue in dropping the suit. “The city attorneys said our chances of success, and No. 1 if the Supreme Court would even hear the case, would be fairly difficult to address,” city manager Pete Stalker said. City attorney Dave McCurdy hopes to involve state legislators and perhaps the Michigan Municipal League in attempts to change the civil obscenity statute. Since the Appeals Court ruled the law unconstitutional, McCurdy said it should be up to legislators to create a new law. “When there is a question of constitutionality, it just invites legislation,” he said. In 1995, Cadillac filed a civil lawsuit against Mitchell Street News and Video and was hopeful a jury would decide if the store’s materials were obscene. A jury trial never took place and the suit was pursued on legal grounds.
