March 9, 1920
Cadillac’s acute domestic fuel shortage has been somewhat eased today but the industrial crisis has become so bad that several plants have ceased and others may have to do so soon. The Acme Motor Truck Co. had to stop operations last night although the office staff is at work today. The Kol Ben Wheel Co., is operating under great difficulty, being absolutely out of fuel. The Cadillac Produce Co., will cease operations this afternoon, Manager L.D. Sigler announced this noon. It has been unable to get more fuel. The Northern Chair Co. managed to get enough fuel to keep going for several more days after being up against the wall. The Cadillac Veneer Co., has a supply which will last a few more days. Several other factories have very scant supplies and must get more coal soon. The acute industrial situation led to immediate action by the Cadillac Exchange Club this noon. C.J. Helm, who was chairman of the coal committee before his election as president last week, reorganized the fuel committee which now consists of Frank H. Ashworth, Fred L. Reed and T.L.M. Foster. This committee has begun work already and has a man in Grand Rapids today who is hurrying up shipments. This traffic expert has a list of 12 cars of coal belonging to two local dealers. Some of this coal is in Grand Rapids, it is said, and is expected soon. The car of coal which Huckleberry and Watson got Monday is all disposed of in small lots to families that are out. F.E. Baldwin got one car of hard coal today over the Pennsylvania, the only car to reach Cadillac up to noon. It is being handled in small lots. City Manager George Johnston, appointed emergency fuel administrator by Mayor Perry F. Powers Monday, has cared for several families that are absolutely out of coal. Through the Cadillac Gas Light Co., and other sources Manager Johnston managed to line up a small quantity of fuel for families that are absolutely out.
March 9, 1970
The 6-day-old gas well fire raging on the State-Chester No. 1 in section 15 of Chester Township of Oscoda County is still burning at last reports today. Attempts were being made to connect high pressure lines to the remaining pipe sticking above the ground in an effort to pump mud into the casing to smother the flames. Ed Beechem, law enforcement supervisor of the Department of Natural Resources, Gaylord Headquarters, stated this morning, that pumping operations were slated to start today. According to Beechem it is assumed that pressure in the well is about 3,000 pounds per square inch, based on pressures in surrounding wells. This would mean that oilmen will have to pump in heavy mud at a greater pressure than being exerted by the well. Beechem reported that the area has not been cleared of debris from the fallen derrick because of the chance of disturbing the remaining pipe sticking up from the ground. It is to this pipe that a connection will be attempted to force the mud into the hole. The last resort, in the event that the mud treatment fails, will be attempting to blast the flames out with explosives. Hundreds of people have traveled back to the well to watch the operations and Beechem stated that the spectators have been no problem to date.
