March 18, 1931
Malnutrition is given as the cause of death of some stock in Wexford County. This isn't the same thing as starvation but the result was about the same. Owners of stock have, in some cases, have been trying to get through the winter feeding the animals something but not able to give them a ration containing sufficient nutrition to maintain health. The fund raised by the News for feeding starving stock has not received sufficient support to do as much as desired but as long as the money lasts help can be obtained by persons who no longer can buy feed for their stock upon application at the Cadillac Welfare Union. If the starving and under-nourished stock can be taken care of for another 30 days it is believed that spring pastures will then furnish feed. This is another appeal for funds, which should be sent to the office of the News.
March 18, 1971
Three changes in proposed events for the Cadillac Centennial, July 18-25, were announced today. Flower and summer snowmobile races were added. The decisions were made by the Centennial Executive Committee Tuesday night, Centennial Chairman William Jennenga said. Bruce Bacon and Joseph Zakrajsek will head entertainment for the Centennial parade and Chester Finster will line up antique cars, Jennenga said. Several bands have tentatively agreed to perform in the parade, he added, and Mrs. Don (Barbara) Miller, who is working with Bacon in securing floats, announced that as many as 200 local floats will be in the parade. Centennial buttons are now on sale. "Smoothies," for those persons who don't grow a beard or moustache, sell for $2 each while "Brothers of the Brush" and "Little Shaver" buttons cost $1 apiece, Jennenga said. The buttons can be purchased at barbershops, industrial and business concerns. Centennial headquarters will soon be housed in a mobile home at City Park. The unit should arrive late this month and be open around April 1, Jennenga said. Chamber Manager Robert Jones said anticipated income for the Centennial is $38,250 and the cost is expected to run around $30,000. He stressed that the income estimate was "conservative."
March 18, 1996
Cadillac boasts a fairly healthy downtown, a survey shows. Eastern Michigan University professor Norman Tyler says downtown Cadillac retailers recognize the need to stay competitive in an ever-changing market. "Many people wonder if downtowns are truly dying and debate whether or not we even still need them," Tyler said. "Downtowns do have a place in our culture, our society and our heritage." Tyler, associate professor in EMU's Department of Geography and Geology, has spent more than 10 years researching Michigan's small downtowns. His most recent study of 16 Michigan cities with populations of 5,000 to 20,000 details the factors that make their downtowns healthy. Besides Cadillac, the survey included Albion, Alpena, Big Rapids, Coldwater, Dowagiac, Hillsdale, Howell, Ionia, Lapeer, Manistee, Marshall, Owosso, South Haven, Sturgis and Tecumseh. Tyler believes his study pinpoints what it takes to save and revitalize downtowns. He used a "downtown health index" to rate each city's downtown based on an assessment and evaluation by city officials, property owners, merchants and residents on attitudes and opinions on their respective downtowns. Survey questions included comparing the health of one downtown to another; describing how the health has changed, noting opinions about the downtown's future and evaluating the downtown based on various characteristics. Cadillac ranked sixth, behind Tecumseh, Marshall, Dowagiac, Sturgis and Howell. Big Rapids was a dismal 15th. Since Tyler visited there, however, revitalization effort was launched and appears to be successful, he said. "This index was meant to be an evaluation tool used to compare revitalization efforts," Tyler said. "It's something for the cities to use to see what may have worked where, and compare notes." Tyler's visit to Cadillac come shortly after Wal-Mart opened north of the city limits and just before Kmart's expansion was completed. "The downtown was going through a period of transition — the people felt a lot of competition," Tyler said. "There was a real need for downtown revitalization." He expects the proposed opening of Meijer, Inc. to have the same affect. "A city can only absorb so much," he said. "It could mean dire times for downtown. These big discounters dominate the retail market." Cadillac retailers, backed by the city's Downtown Development Authority and the volunteer Downtown Cadillac Association, are taking the right steps by placing an emphasis on business recruitment and promotion. "What small downtowns need is a variety of unique stores that offer items not readily available at the larger, more well-known stores," Tyler said. "The advantage downtowns inherently have is their breadth of diversity."
