April 17, 1920
A flat increase in the salaries of the teachers of the city schools will be given through the action of the Board of Education on the recommendation of Principal Charles W. Crandell. This increase will be in addition to the new salary schedule recently placed in force here. Mr. Crandell, who is in charge of selecting the teachers for the coming year presented the following recommendation to the school board at a special meeting held in the City Hall Thursday morning: "I wish to bring to your attention for further considering, the teachers' salary schedule. I believe the schedule is developed on the right basis, giving recognition to qualifications, experience, and individual ability. I think it unwise to depart from this method. However, the past four or six weeks have made a change in the 'teacher situation' which but few people were able to foresee prior to that time. Our salary rates are already outgrown if we wish to fill our vacancies with teachers of experience. First class teachers just out of Normals cannot be had for less than $1,050 to $1,150. I am not in favor of completing our quota with teachers of untried or mediocre ability. Salaries ought to be such that we can attract successful teachers of three to six years' experience, approximately. We must meet the situation as any business institution would meet it; that is, to recognize conditions as they are, and to adjust the salary scale, thus enabling us to procure the kind of help we want."
April 17, 1970
The rank and file of United Auto Workers Local 784 ratified a three-year contract with the Cadillac Foundry Tuesday night, according to union chairman Louis Grzybowski. "It's one of the best contracts in Northern Michigan," he said. Elsewhere on the Cadillac labor scene, Richard Trowbridge, president of the United Auto Workers Local 1433 now on strike at the Brooks and Perkins plant, said no progress had been made between the union and management. The strikers have been on strike for five days. Workers left the plant April 9 at 9:30 a.m. to ratify the proposed contract. The contract was not accepted and members of the union did not return to their jobs. Brooks and Perkins is located at 201 Haynes St.
April 17, 1995
Lake City Schools will see new faces or familiar faces in new roles as the combined effect of a teacher buyout and personnel changes. Seven faculty members have agreed to take part in a teacher buyout program starting next year, Lake City School Board members announced at their meeting last week. The buyout plan will pay participating staff one year's average salary, $35,000, over 10 years. This sum is in addition to their retirement benefits, offering incentive to join the plan, said Lew Burchard, Lake City Superintendent. The district will save a total of $10,000 to $15,000 per teacher. This could put the district ahead financially by at least $80,000 after five years in the plan, he said.
