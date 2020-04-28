April 28, 1920
The shortage of gasoline is being felt in Cadillac by every motorist. None of the garages have any of the essential fluid for sale and scarcely any for their own service cars. One or two retailers in the city have secured limited amounts by driving to other towns and these small stocks have been sold at higher than prevailing prices to cover the cost of transportation. Manton had some 10,000 gallons in storage Saturday afternoon but this supply was depleted to 3,000 gallons this morning owing to the enormous drain on the supply over Sunday. Motorists learn of a supply of gasoline at some neighboring town and use nearly all the gas they expect to get, going after it. The Standard Oil Company's local manager stated today that his company had no gas and did not know when they would get any. The reason for the shortage, said Mr. Watson, is that the railroads into Cadillac refuse to accept any interline shipments owing to the switchmen's strike and that the refuelers cannot move their tank cars past the junction points. The Standard Company is doing all that is possible to help the local retailers and offered the use of their 500 gallon tank truck to go to any village where a supply could be purchased. A trip was made to Mesick for a load of gas for the Acme Truck Company and this trip exhausted the possibilities of that village.
April 28, 1970
Pickets of United Auto Workers Local 1433 allowed two trucks, which had been kept waiting since Thursday morning, into the Brooks and Perkins Inc. plant Friday afternoon after being served with a restraining order approved by Wexford Circuit Judge William R. Peterson. The restraining order was requested in a suit filed Friday afternoon by Brooks and Perkins Inc. against the union local and its officers. The suit said union members blocked entrance to the plant with parked automobiles Thursday morning. The cars were moved after city police were called to the plant, but union members then blocked entrance with a picket line, the suit said. The suit emphasized the importance of materials arriving at the plant on time and said $10 had to be paid to truck drivers for every hour they were kept waiting. Truck drivers waited about 32 hours for entrance to the plant and spent Thursday night at a Cadillac motel. Brooks and Perkins attorney Richard Crandall said the restraining order does not forbid lawful picketing. Richard Trowbridge, president of the union local, said picketing will continue at the plant's gate. Edmond L. Talbott, Brooks and Perkins Cadillac Plant manager, said the company's resort to court action did not reflect a hardening of positions in the strike, now entering its third week. Talbott said Union President Richard Trowbridge told him he thought the employees had a legal right to keep materials from moving in and out of the plant. "I believe this was an honest misunderstanding of the law," Trowbridge said, adding, "The court order was only necessary to clarify our rights." Trowbridge said there have been no recent contract negotiations and it would be difficult to say when the strike would end.
April 28, 1995
Both sides in the Haring Township recall election will try one more time before Tuesday's election to reach voters with their messages. Recall organizers mailed out a new brochure Thursday to about 1,000 registered voters. Haring Township officials planned an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to answer questions and allow for area residents to see the township hall, fire equipment and personnel. Targeted for recall are Supervisor Mary Stark, Clerk Andrea Hofstra, Treasurer Jane Young and Trustees Nancy Vinson, Albert Nelson and Keith Ball. The dispute centers around a 2 mill increase in the township's millage. The township board unanimously approved the increase from 1 mill to 3 mills to pay for a $220,000 pumper truck for the fire department, a $38,5000 a year contract with the sheriff's department for a patrol dedicated to the township, renovation of the township hall and future road work and water and sewer expansion. The 2 mills will raise an additional $102,000 this year.
