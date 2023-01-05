Today in history: Cadillac gets good share of convention business

Jan. 5, 1933
An organization to promote shipments by railroad has been formed in Michigan, with a central committee which is to organize a unit at every important place in the state. The Michigan Railroad Employees and Citizens league is the title of the organization, which states that the happiness and welfare of all the railroad employees and their families depends upon the success of the railroads and that the prosperity of the United States depends largely upon it also. A meeting will be held Friday afternoon at five o’clock at the Ann Arbor passenger depot here to organize a local unit, to which any resident of Michigan 21 years of age or over is eligible. The organization’s intention is to support enactment of state and federal legislation for regulation and taxation of other types of carriers.
Jan. 5, 1973
Grand Rapids is in danger of losing its reputation as Michigan’s leading outstate convention city, and Cadillac is running strong in the competition. Edward J. Brunette, manager of the Grand Rapids Convention Bureau said conventions are being increasingly lured away from Grand Rapids by smaller cities, including Cadillac, Boyne Mountain, Boyne Highlands, Traverse City and Muskegon, as well as Saginaw, Lansing and Kalamazoo. Manager of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce Bob Jones said Cadillac does draw numerous conventions. “We’ll host the State Jaycee convention in 1973, and the state Moose convention the year after,” he said. Jones explained Caberfae Motor Lodge and McGuires Motor Lodge provided frequent convention facilities. Both can accommodate nearly 300 for a banquet, usually included in convention agendas. Jones said larger conventions often held banquets in the National Guard Armory which can feed “750 conveniently, but has held as high as 900 people.” Jones said most Cadillac conventions were of 200, 300 or 400 persons. Expanded facilities for conventions are in the planning stage according to Jones, with an auditorium included in a proposed building at the Northern District Fairgrounds, under a Community-Schools Program project; a possible structure in the west part of the city; and another in the proposed high school.
Jan. 5, 1998
Getting a grip on the economics of an interstate bypass that will take vehicular traffic around the city of Cadillac is a complicated task. Actual winter construction boils down to a basic problem, however: keeping materials warm. “Each area has its own problems,” said Pete Chenard, vice president-engineering for Wade-Trim Associates, an engineering firm with offices in Cadillac. Wade-Trim is not involved in the project. “With winter construction of concrete structures, you have to take extra measures to ensure that the concrete sets. You have to make sure that the concrete is protected. Then you have various agents depending upon its use.” Calcium chloride is typically added to accelerate setting, Chenard said. “At other times they’ll increase the cement percentage; the main thing is to keep it warm.” Concrete is a mixture of cement (adhesive), water, fine aggregates and masonry sand. Just one of the four phases of the bypass project will require a massive amount of concrete — 3,900 cubic yards. That would be enough to cover 26 football fields with an inch thickness of concrete. The concrete will be supported by 700,000 pounds of steel reinforcement.
