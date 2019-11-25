Nov. 25, 1969
The Bronze Star Medal with “V‘ device for valor has been awarded to First Lt. Robert Eggle Jr. of Tustin. Lt. Eggle, who was wounded May 19 in Vietnam and is receiving treatment for his wounds in Walter Reed Army Hospital at Washington D.C., is home on a 30-day convalescent leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eggle Sr. The award was made “for heroism not involving participation in aerial flight, in connection with military operations against a hostile force,‘ according to the citation. He was a platoon leader with his unit on a reconnaissance operation about six miles northeast of Quan Loi when his unit was subjected to intense fire from a well-concealed enemy force. Lt. Eggle, severely wounded in the face and head, ignored his painful injuries as he calmly deployed his men into strategic positions and directed their suppressive fire with devastating effect, according to his citation. “His courageous determination and exemplary professionalism significantly contributed to the eventual defeat of the aggressors,‘ the citation said. Lt. Eggle was a 1963 graduate of Cadillac High School and received the Michigan Tech Board of Control Distinguished Student Scholarship to Sault Ste. Marie Branch, Michigan College of Mining and Technology. He received his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Michigan in 1967. A member of the ROTC at the university, he was commissioned Aug. 4, 1967, at Ft. Riley, Kansas, as a “Distinguished Military Graduate‘ and entered active duty Jan. 15, 1968, at Ft. Benning, Georgia. A graduate of both the Airborne School and the Army Ranger School, he served with the 82nd Airborne Division at Ft. Bragg, South Carolina. After being wounded in May, he was hospitalized in the 24th Evacuation Hospital, Long Binh, Vietnam, before transfer to Yokohama, Japan and eventual air-evacuation to the United States and Walter Reed Hospital. He was previously awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.
Nov. 25, 1994
Police continued to seek tips from the public on a drive-by shooting in Osceola County. Pellets from a small-caliber shotgun grazed a man inside a mobile home on South River Road in Evart Township at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Michigan State Police from the Reed City Post said. Three pre-school-age children were in a separate room at the time of the shooting, police said. Police are seeking a tan or white mid-sized pickup with running boards illuminated by a string of yellow-colored lights, and a bright license plate light. The license plate was possibly missing. There was no known reason for the shooting, police said, and the case was still under investigation.
