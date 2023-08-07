Today in history: Cadillac Guardsman at Grayling

Aug. 7, 1923
Eugene Miller, arrested several weeks ago after he was alleged to have placed an obstruction on the Pennsylvania railroad tracks with the intention of causing a wreck, confessed to this charge here Tuesday and was sentenced by Judge Fred S. Lamb to Marquette prison for a term of from 15 to 25 years. It is alleged that Miller is a deserter from the United States Army, but the crime which he confessed was the more serious offense of the two and he was dealt with by the civil authorities. Action by the War Department is also possible after the prison sentence is served, if the man is found to be a deserter. The obstruction on the rails was found by a section inspector north of Manton and was immediately reported to the deputy sheriff at Manton. Miller was found hiding in the bushes near the rails and at that time admitted that he had attempted to wreck the train, in reprisal he said, for having been kicked off a freight train some time previously. He was believed to have been a carnival follower.
Aug. 7, 1973
Shades of Sgt. Rock, “Combat” and “Rat Patrol.” For some 100 men of Cadillac’s Company C unit of the Michigan National Guard here, it all becomes reality for two weeks every summer. They join the Guard, and civilian class distinctions are cast aside. Factory workers command business executives, and school teachers are turned into hash slingers. “It’s “do it” and “Yes, sir,” and all the regimentation generally associated with the Army. The men arrived early last week and will remain until Saturday for extensive training. In their two-week stay, they will be exposed to everything from riot control to field combat. C Company, primarily a tank unit, spent most of Monday firing at predetermined targets from their 43-ton monsters. The tanks are about 15-years-old and average about six gallons of fuel to the mile. The machines fire a 90 millimeter shell from the main gun and have .30 and .50 caliber machine guns mounted on the turret. The men are brought “chow” while in the field. Mother Earth is their dinner table, and “the last time I saw steak like this was on the bottom of my shoe,” one soldier said. “It’s typical army,” a soldier mused while looking up from a copy of Joseph Heller’s “Catch 22.”
Aug. 7, 1998
Gazing at the new gray wolf mount on display at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, Duane Deal recalled his volunteer work with state Department of Natural Resources Park Interpreter Rick Torres. “He did a lot of programs for kids, and I helped out where I could,” Deal said. “Rick had been doing a program on the wolf. But he didn’t have anything to show. He had to pull out a picture.” That is no longer the case. On Thursday, Deal presented a mounted gray wolf to the Johnson Center, the same wolf that had been one of many animal mounts on display in Deal’s Cadillac Sands Resort. “I just like animals,” Deal said. “I had a lot of mounts at the Sands. I had a black bear, an arctic fox, two arctic ptarmigans, a grouse, pheasant, rattlesnake. A big display area. But the wolf was always the first animal the kids would run over to.” Carl T. Johnson, namesake of the nature center, was on hand to witness the donation. He was pleased to see the new mount. “I wanted a wolf in here for the longest time,” he said.
