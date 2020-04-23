April 23, 1920
The pending establishment of coal prices following the miners' wage adjustment in the bituminous coal fields promises to cost the consumers of soft coal in Michigan approximately $10,000,000 in increased coal bills this year. Added to this comes a proposed advance in freight rates of about 35 cents per ton, which, if allowed, will mean a still further substantially increased cost of $35,500,000 before this fuel can begin to make steam for the state's industries, or fight back the frost line next winter from the door of the house holder who burns soft coal. No one will say today what the price of either hard of soft coal will be next winter. The anthracite operators still have their wage adjustments to make. But the bituminous operators state that the increase in the price of soft coal will be between 75 cents and $1.50 per ton, with the consensus of opinion favoring an advance of $1 per ton. Cadillac burns about 36,000 tons of soft coal per year, it is said, including that used in the small industrial plants for heating. This would mean for Cadillac residents an increased fuel bill for the year of $36,000 for coal and $12,600 for freight, or a total of $48,600. Hardest of those hit, of course, will be the public utility companies and through them necessarily both large and small consumers of light and power. From present indications in fact, no one can escape entirely. Nearly everyone, though he may not burn soft coal directly, depends to some extent at least upon electric power, light, gas or steam heat in his office, shop or home; upon street cars driven by electric power and upon many of the manufactured necessities into the production of which the use of coal enters.
April 23, 1970
Cadillac Senior High School is without wood working, metal working and mechanical drawing facilities today after fire gutted the school's shop wing Tuesday night. The fire destroyed the interior of the building wing along with thousands of dollars’ worth of metal and woodshop machines, books, desks, lockers, lumber, small tools, student projects and three boats. Firemen, with the help of several masonry walls, were able to stop the spread of the fire from the shop into adjacent classroom areas and to other wings of the building. The fire was discovered about the same time, shortly after 10 o'clock, by several persons. Reports indicated that Tony Maddox saw the fire and attempted to reach the blaze with a fire extinguisher. Marland Ream said he saw flames in the building as he drove past the National Guard Armory on Haynes Street, enroute to the school. It was also reported that a visitor leaving the building after a Rotary Travelog was held in the gym, saw the fire. These persons called the Cadillac Fire Department. Ream said when he arrived at the building fire was bursting from the building near the east end finishing room. Flames were coming out of lower windows and the upper windows near the roof when firemen arrived. Due to the extensiveness of Tuesday night's fire, Chief Sorensen today asked the State Fire Marshall's office to send an inspector to see if he can determine the cause. Superintendent William Smith said today he hoped to continue shop classes in spite of the loss of equipment and work space. He said officials of the Naval Reserve Center offered use of the center's shop equipment. Smith said today that a "ball park" estimate of the loss would be in the neighborhood of $300,000 which should be fully covered by insurance.
April 23, 1995
For the wild at heart, the Mesick Mushroom Festival boasts ping-pong balls flying from the sky and monster trucks roaring through the mud bog. For peace seekers, there are mushrooms, and lots of them if the weather cooperates. The Mushroom Festival offers something for everyone, said event organizer Bill Coon. He began going to the Mushroom Festival when he was 5 years old. As an adult, he still loves it.
