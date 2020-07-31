July 31, 1920
Cadillac, potato marketing center for Michigan since the location here of the Michigan Potato Growers' Exchange, this season will be the hub of the national spud market. G.E. Prater, Jr., North American Fruit Exchange official who acts as the potato sales manager for the Michigan Potato Exchange here, has just received word that Aug. 1 he will be an official director of the N.A. Fruit Exchange. Mr. Prater, who plans to maintain his office in Cadillac, will have absolute charge of the marketing of from 15,000 to 20,000 cars of spuds under contract to the Fruit Exchange this season. He will direct all potato sales and as Cadillac is about in the geographical center of the potato growing belt, from Maine and Virginia to Wyoming and Colorado, it is likely this city will be the selling center. Each of the central shipping stations, as Minneapolis in Minnesota and Greeley in Colorado, will nightly wire their loadings to Cadillac. Mr. Prater will route the shipments and closely watch the markets. The central potato shipping plan is expected to do away with present wastefulness. Last season Minneapolis shipped potatoes into Detroit markets and Cadillac in turn rolled Michigan spuds into Milwaukee. Growers and producers had to pay these excess freight bills but the new plan of districting up the markets more evenly, through a central sales bureau, will eliminate much of this costly waste, it is believed. Mr. Prater will have charge of all sales officers in the market centers of the North American Fruit Exchange as well as of F.O.B. points in the growing regions. If he continues to himself handle the Michigan Potato Growers Exchange business he will have an assistant for the details of this state business.
July 31, 1970
Mrs. William Dorland, 44, who gave one of her kidneys to her 22-year-old daughter in a kidney transplant operation this week at the University of Michigan Medical Center at Ann Arbor, was reported in "good" condition and walking around this morning. The kidney recipient, Mrs. Charles (Diane) Hall continued to be listed in "fair" condition. Hospital officials said Diane's kidney was "not working as well today" and she is undergoing further tests. Officials indicated that her condition probably is the normal reaction as the body adjusts to a new organ and that there is "nothing to be too worried about" and "no rejection as yet." Family members said that William Dorland, father and husband of the kidney transplant patients, reported both women are doing "satisfactorily" and that he intends to return home tonight. Dorland, who was also accepted as a donor for his daughter, had been standing by since the surgery Wednesday morning in case of any complications in the mother-to-daughter transplant.
July 31, 1995
Audiences made Kevin Costner's "Waterworld" No. 1 at the box office over the weekend in the wake of tepid-to-warm reviews and bad press over its bloated budget. The movie — considered the most expensive movie ever made at $175 million to $200 million — took in an estimated $21.6 million in its debut weekend. "It's impressive considering the negative press, but there is still a question whether it will earn its money back," said John Krier of Exhibitor Relations Co. Inc., which tracks box office performance. "Only time will tell," said Universal Studios spokesman Alan Sutton. Universal won't discuss the movie's cost. The "Waterworld" debut was preceded by more negative coverage than anything since 1963's "Cleopatra," which cost $213 million in today's dollars. Before "Waterworld," the costliest film was last year's $115 million "True Lies." The futuristic film is about the cutthroat quest for mythical Dryland after a polar meltdown submerges the continents. Costner plays a gilled and web-footed loner who saves the world-without-land from pirates.
