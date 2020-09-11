Sept. 11, 1920
The Cadillac Iron Works, the latest addition to Cadillac's industries, will begin operations next Monday, announces Morton Van Meter, manager of the plant. The new machine shop occupies a new cement brick building on Farrar Street and is equipped with the most modern machinery and appliances for doing the high grade work that will form the product of the company. For the present and immediate future the Cadillac Iron Works will make the Helm Brick Machines. The brick machines formerly were made at the Cadillac Machine Co., but when this shop was made a unit of the Acme Truck Co., all commercial work outside of machining truck parts was made subordinate to the automotive plant and the manufacture of the brick presses could not keep up with the sales. The Cadillac Iron Works was formed primarily for the purpose of making the Helm product and C.J. Helm is one of the principal stockholders. The other men interested are Laughlin Van Meter of Ottawa, Canada, Dr. A.W. Johnston and Morton Van Meter of this city. The officials of the Helm Brick Machine Co., which are now located in the Masonic Block, will be moved to the factory on Farrar Street as soon as the building is finished inside. Operations have been held up on account of lack of plaster. It is expected that a score of machinists will comprise the force of the new machine shop.
Sept. 11, 1970
A woman who lives near the area where Victor Clum's car was found said Thursday Clum used to visit that area to go hunting. She said the federal ban examiner sometimes went to the area to hunt squirrels and deer, often with one of his sons. She said the last time she remembered seeing him in the wooded area in Slagle Township was in May when he and another member of his family went there in search of Mushrooms. Clum, 41, has been missing since July 6. Police used tracking dogs for the second day today in their continuing search of the area. Two State Police dogs and their handlers from Traverse City and Cheboygan spent from about 11 a.m. until mid-afternoon Thursday searching the area. Police of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department and the State Police post at Cadillac were also at the scene. They were joined for a time by Victor Clum's 21-year-old son, Donald. Police said fingerprints taken from the car, which is being held at the State Police Post at Cadillac, have been sent to Lansing. Police maintained a "closed mouth" attitude today on what investigation of the car and the area has revealed. There were conflicting reports Thursday about whether papers belonging to Clum were found in the car. A reliable source said today Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation papers were found in the car. Police did not say whether they had found any evidence of a pistol that was reportedly missing from Clum's home when he disappeared. It was reported the pistol was a very old model, and securing ammunition would probably be difficult. One source said disappearance of the pistol may be simply coincidence. Victor Clum and his father, Victor S. Clum of Lake Odessa, used it for target practice four days before Clum disappeared, and Clum may have simply neglected to take the pistol from his car when he returned home. The Wexford County Sheriff's Department told the Evening News several days after Clum's disappearance that Clum had applied for a concealed weapons permit renewal and this application was received at Lansing May 18.
Sept. 11, 1995
With almost 700 more players participating in Cadillac's second annual Gus Macker tournament than last year, the event's bottom line is bound to go up. Though the final tally has yet to be made, organizers say Cadillac's tournament grossed more than $100,000. "It looks good," tournament director John Horrigan said. "But when you get larger, there's also more expenses that are incurred. When you get larger, it doesn't always mean the profits go up proportionally." Last year, the Gus Macker in Cadillac took in more than $112,000. Meanwhile, $35,000 went to Viking Boosters and Cadillac Area Sports Association-Wexford Ice Skating Enterprise. Big line-item expenses included player shirts, trophies and awards and Macker fees, costing over $10,000 apiece. With 3,500 players participating this year compared to about 2,800 last year, expenses like T-shirts can only go up. "We could easily have spent $35,000 on T-shirts and trophies alone," Horrigan said. On the other hand, volunteers and donations keep costs down, he added.
