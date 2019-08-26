Aug. 26, 1919
The organization meeting of the Cadillac post of the American Legion which was held in the Chamber of Commerce offices Monday evening, was attended by 20 ex-soldiers, sailors and marines and the business of establishing a permanent post in this county was concluded. The meeting was called to order by M.M. Van Valkenburgh as organizing chairman, working under authority from the state headquarters. The question of a name for the local post was the first matter of business taken up and it was unanimously decided to name the post after the late Ray E. Bostick, former prosecutor, who was killed in action on the western front about a year ago. No more appropriate name could have been selected for the post, it was concluded. Lt. Bostick was one of the first men from Cadillac to enter an officers’ training camp after war was declared. He was one of the few men who thought United States would send men overseas, he was a very popular official and one of the best known young men in the county. It was therefore decided that the local chapter would be known as the Ray E. Bostick Post No. 94 of Cadillac.
Aug. 26, 1969
Plans for construction of a 100-bed, $1.2 million, medical facility here were revealed Monday night by officials of the Michigan Extended Care Building Corp. of Jackson. Robert L. Kendall, former Cadillac mayor and businessmen, is president of the Jackson firm which plans the project here to match other projects it has in several other Michigan communities. Kendall said the building is to be erected within a year on a franchise from Medicenters of America Inc. of Memphis, Tennessee, directed and designed by officials of Holiday Inns of America Inc. The proposed facility will not have a surgery department, provisions for emergency treatment of patients, x-ray or laboratory services, officials indicated. The new facility would provide intermediate health care, needed by convalescent patients between their hospital care and care provided by a nursing home. Private money will finance construction, Kendall said. No government funds are involved. It is hoped construction can get under way this fall, Kendall said. Plans and specifications have been completed. Site for the proposed building is just east of the new Medical Arts building now under construction east of Carmel Street and south of Cobb Street. Kendall said a tunnel would connect the two new buildings for patient-access to special services in the Medical Arts building. The Medicenter would have a physical therapy department, Kendall said.
Aug. 26, 1994
The defendant in a year-old murder case pleaded no contest to a reduced charge in Wexford County Circuit Court. William Douglas Bartell, 43, formerly of Clare, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the 1993 killing of Charles Aaron Isler. Police charged that Bartell shot Isler in the head Aug. 14, 1993 during a drug dispute at the former headquarters of the Devil’s Disciples Motorcycle Club on Mackinaw Trail in Clam Lake Township. A charge of open murder and a felony firearms charge were dismissed in a plea bargain. The maximum penalty for both first-degree murder and second-degree murder is life in prison. A sentencing agreement between the defense and prosecution called for a minimum sentence of up to 20 years and a maximum of 40 years. By law, the sentences must be served concurrently (at the same time) because they apply to the same criminal offence, Circuit Court Judge Charles Corwin said. Bartell pleaded no contest because of possible civil lawsuits that could be filed by Isler’s relatives, court-appointed attorney James Carr said. Since Bartell did not plead guilty to the charge, Corwin by law had to review evidence of the crime. That evidence was Bartell’s confession, “People’s Exhibit One,‘ taken less than 24 hours after the killing. In that taped statement, Bartell told Michigan State Police Detective Gregory Somers that he met Isler for the first time at the Busy Bee Bar in Cadillac on Aug. 14. He invited Isler back to the motorcycle club because Isler offered to sell him an ounce of cocaine very cheaply. Once there, Bartell said, he warned Isler not to try to cheat him once they met to make the deal. Isler told Bartell to shoot him if he thought it was a “rip off.‘ Bartell said in the statement: “I grabbed the gun and said, ‘Is this where you want me to shoot you?’ He said, ‘Yah, you shoot me right there,’ So I shot him. It was one of those deals where I had no intention of shooting and then all of a sudden I just up and shot (him). You know, it was a spontaneous type deal.‘ Bartell and witnesses said that they had been drinking and taking a variety of drugs before the killing, and Bartell said in his statement, that affected his judgement.
