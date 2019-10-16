Oct. 16, 1919
One manufacturing plant in Cadillac closed its doors Wednesday afternoon at the request of the chief of police. The owner, manager and crew is now in the county jail. This enterprise was unknown except to a select list of patrons as the product of the plant was not advertised, except through a process of olfactory absorption. It would have been easy for the manufacturer to have had any number of customers but for the fact that the output was limited and the sale of the product is frowned upon by the local, state and federal authorities. The local police, including Chief Harris, Thedore Garneau and Joe Rupers, together with V.M. Ferris and an official from the State Food and Drug Department, confiscated a five-gallon oil can, a block-tin coil, a copper coil, a barrel of sour mash and several buckets and pails. The author of this composition in “still life‘ was Charles Hardy, of 601 Boon St. The local talent distiller is now in jail awaiting examination. It is alleged the Cadillac moonshiner was operating his illicit still in the kitchen of his home and that neighbors, recognizing the odor in the vicinity of his residence, notified the State Food and Drug Department, which sent an investigator here.
Oct. 16, 1969
A statement supporting plans for a new medical care building was issued today by Dr. Millard Posthuma in answer to a Mercy Hospital advisory board member who recently spoke against the planned construction. Dr. Posthuma, whose full statement appears in today’s Letters to the Editor column, was answering a statement by Raymon Weigel. In today’s communication, Dr. Posthuma said he has worked on the local hospital’s utilization committee since its organization. The purpose of this committee is to scrutinize the use being made of hospital beds. He said all doctors on the medical staff have had experience when elective surgery on their patients had to be canceled because of a shortage. Dr. Posthuma attributes the bed shortage to “tremendous improvement in the hospital building as well as purchase of equipment in every department‘ of which much larger communities could be proud. Fewer patients from the area are going elsewhere for medical treatment, the doctor added, and the resulting increased usage of Mercy Hospital has created the very problem which is the course of today’s discussion. The public argument has flared since announcement Aug. 26 that a Medicenter of America Inc. facility was to be built here by Michigan Extended Care Building Corp. of Jackson under a franchise. This facility is planned to provide 100 beds for extended care for patients who no longer need the acute care offered in the hospital.
Oct. 16, 1994
The owner of an arcade who was denied a license to operate will be at the city council meeting Monday protesting the decision. Denise Davis requested a public hearing before the council, which late last month forced Smokey and the Bandit Arcade to close by denying the business a general license because of “a breach of the peace and a nuisance.‘ Police reported complaints about loitering youth, littering, damage to property and other problems at the downtown business. In other action Monday, the council will consider a resolution approving funding for operations of the proposed industrial park groundwater cleanup plant. The plant is being designed to purge contamination at the EPA Superfund site. The cost of operating the $77 million plant will be $215,000 per year. Of that cost, 94.4% will be covered by assessed properties.
