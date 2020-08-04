Aug. 4, 1920
Edward Bridson is in the county jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons. He will have an examination in Recorder's Court before E.J. Millington on Friday. According to county officers Bridson was working on a farm near Manton. He demanded his money and pulled a gun on his employer. Backing the farmer into the house, he forced him, at the point of the gun, to write an order on the bank. The farmer told Bridson that since the check was just on ordinary paper instead of a blank it would be necessary for him to go with Bridson to the bank to get it cashed. Bridson fell for the ruse and drove to town with the farmer, slipping his gun in his coat pocket. At Manton the farmer called on Deputy James Truman. Bridson gave Truman the gun, when the latter inquired for it, and was brought to jail here.
Aug. 4, 1970
A 20-year-old Cadillac man demanded examination at his arraignment this morning in 84th District Court on charges of possession and sale of marijuana. The man was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Monday by officers of the Wexford County Sheriff's Department and the Michigan State Police of the Cadillac post after officers built their case on reported purchases. The case started Friday night when three subjects were arrested by officers of the State Police for breaking and entering and possession of marijuana. One of the persons arrested allegedly told officers where the marijuana was obtained. Officers then started their machinery in operation for the apprehension of the suspected marijuana salesman. Officers said after the Cadillac man's arrest more marijuana was found stashed in a wooded area north of Lake Cadillac. Officers reported that at the time of the arrest they found marijuana in the man's jacket. The sentence of sale of marijuana in Michigan carries a minimum sentence of 20 years with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Law enforcement officers said there was no possibility for probation if the man is convicted.
Aug. 4, 1995
Mothers Against Drunk Driving have armed the Osceola County Sheriff's Department with a new crime-fighting device. MADD recently donated a $425 portable preliminary breath tester (PBT), to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department in an effort to emphasize the importance of safe and sober driving and boating. PBTs are used by law enforcement officers to help determine the alcohol level of a person suspected of driving drunk. With MADD's donation, the sheriff's department now will have four PBTs to help clear the roads and lakes of drunken drivers.
