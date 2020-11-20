Nov. 20, 1920
Potato growers of Michigan should unite in an appeal to the Interstate Commerce Commission to have freight rates on potatoes equalized from this state to southern and eastern markets. This statement was made today by a produce shipper, who further stated that the discriminatory rates now in effect was one of the reasons for the comparatively low prices received by the grower and the high prices paid by the city consumer. Minneapolis is said to have within four cents a bushel as low a rate to Detroit as have Cadillac shippers. Some potato producing centers farther from the markets than Michigan have a cheaper rate for the same haul and others have the same rate for longer hauls. Cadillac potatoes must be shipped to eastern markets to overcome the freight differential and the longer haul increases the loss from freezing and shrinkage and makes the potatoes cost more to the consumer. The market today is around $1.90 a hundredweight loaded. This is about $1.15 a bushel and nets the grower about 90 cents a bushel. A 90-cent market is said to be safer than a dollar market, as the dollar looks so much bigger to the producer than does the 90 to 95 cents, that the market is immediately flooded with consequent lower prices. Lack of refrigerator cars has slowed up the potato movement somewhat, it is reported. The warm weather that is predicted to remain for at least two weeks longer, may hasten the flow of spuds, but the long hauls are again a deterrent to risking the potatoes in box cars. Shipments over the country have picked up during the past fortnight. Two weeks ago there had been shipped 16,000 cars less than last year at this time. The 1919 lead has been cut down to 14,000 and indications are that it will be further cut down as the season progresses.
Nov. 20, 1970
"What I'm mad about," said John Thomson "is that a guy can't go out and get another one. That was my only buck." And that one buck is gone, apparently stolen by a less than sportsmanlike hunter. Thomson brought down the seven-point buck the opening day of deer season. He shot it at 8 a.m. Sunday. At 1 p.m. it was gone. Thomson said after making the kill, tagging it and tying it to the cab of his pickup truck, he and his father, Alvin Thomas, and Jim Kinney, stopped by the west edge of Lake Mitchell where other hunters were camped. They left the car, and when they returned, the buck was gone. "It's not my first buck," said Thomson, "but it's the biggest I've ever gotten."
Nov. 20, 1995
Attorney William Barnett was sworn in as the Cadillac City Council's newest member. Barnett won the Nov. 7 election to a two-year term beginning Jan. 1. However, he takes over now for Russell Kelley, who sent his written resignation to the council Monday night, because he has moved outside the city limits. The council then appointed Barnett to fill the vacant seat until Dec. 31. Barnett's first night on the council was mostly uneventful, except for a brief heated exchange between a council member and a member of the public during the time set aside for public comments.
