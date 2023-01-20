Today in history: Cadillac man has scary experience on top of TV antenna tower

Jan. 20, 1932
Al Winnicki of South Bend, Indiana, late Thursday was sentenced to from 30 years to life in Marquette state prison when he pleaded guilty before Judge Fred S. Lamb in Wexford County Circuit Court to robbery armed, the specific crime being the holdup of the Harmon drugstore here Nov. 4, 1932. Winnicki was brought here from South Bend Dec. 6 when he was arrested after escaping from state troopers in Manistee County. His partner in the local robbery was Mike Zellers, one of the gang which robbed the Kaleva bank. He was involved in an elevator robbery in South Bend, it was claimed, and admitted complicity in a holdup of a filling station at Hart, for which a pal named Danks was recently sentenced. The guilty plea followed a personal interview by Captain Hathaway of the Traverse City state police post. Formerly Winnicki had refused to admit guilt, saying he preferred to have a trial. The state police had obtained affidavits and other evidence from the convicted Kaleva robbers and were all set to help Wexford County present an air-tight case, it is stated. When Winnicki realized this he changed his mind about the trial, it is said, and he was taken before Judge Lamb at once, deputy Oscar Anderson accompanying Captain Hathaway and another trooper to the courthouse. Sheriff C.H. Nixon was in Grand Rapids at the sheriffs convention. Winnicki was handcuffed to the trooper when he was taken to court. He has been confined in a cell in the county jail to frustrate attempts to escape. The gangster does not use tobacco and is very fond of candy so Captain Hathaway took some to him when the interview took place Thursday afternoon. He talked to him for quite a long time.
Jan. 20, 1973
“I thought I’d bought the farm right there. All I could think was ‘It’s all over.’ I was more scared in that short instant than all the time I spent in Korea or Vietnam.” These comments were made by Keith Cook, 37, of Cadillac, Friday night as he answered Evening News questions about his narrow escape Thursday afternoon. Cook is a maintenance technician for Cadillac Cable TV Service and Thursday afternoon he was replacing a cable on the firm’s antenna tower south of the city. He was at the 200-foot level. Work by the cable men is done from inside the triangular antenna tower. When Cook completed the repair, he started to descend and his foot slipped on an icy tower member, flipping him into a head down position and dropping him. Cook said he lost his helmet and was unable to grab the tower with his hands and thought he would hit the concrete slab at the bottom for sure. A bolt on an antenna ripped through his overalls, trousers and underclothing scraping his leg. His boot wedged into a crossmember of the tower structure, breaking his fall just the instant it took for him to grab a hold with his hands. Cook felt sure he had dropped nearly 100 feet but actually he fell only the length of his body, with the bolt clawing into his clothing, until that crossmember contacted his boot heel. He righted himself and “hobbled” to the ground where he paused a moment for tears ... tears of fright and relief. “I was so scared.” He saw a doctor Thursday night when the leg began to stiffen. Friday, Cook was on crutches but he reported for work just the same. He was told to go home and rest. He figures he will go back to the office on Pine Street again Monday but will probably “ride the desk” for a while.
Jan. 20, 1998
Safety is first and tradition is second. That’s what organizers of the North American Snowmobile Festival care about most. NASF organizers held a safety meeting Monday and decided to cancel some activities originally planned on Lake Cadillac and select the Wexford County Civic Center as the main staging place. “The changes are made due to the condition of the ice,” said Carol Potter, director of Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau and secretary of the NASF committee. “Nobody sees that it will be safe.” Canceled are the Yamaha radar run, monster truck rides, winter softball game and snowmobile parade of lights on the lake. Other events originally planned as lake activities will be held at the civic arena. Food concessions and other events for children will also be indoors. One of the most popular events, the NASF Poker Run, will start and end at Bill Oliver’s, instead of Cadillac Square Marina. The Grand Parade is scheduled to start at the Cadillac High stadium and go through Chestnut and Lake streets, ending at the library Feb. 7. The organizers have not determined whether or not fireworks will be held.
