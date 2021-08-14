Cadillac is protecting herself. Anti-typhoid fever inoculations were started at 10 a.m. in the council chambers of the city hall today, Dr. T.B. Marsden supervising the work for the State Department of Health which will continue the clinic for a period of one month for the purpose of immunizing every person in the city who applies for this protection. Mayor Perry Powers was one of the first to signify his desire to be inoculated. Though outside the age limit set for those wishing immunization, Mayor Powers declared he wanted the protection which the city is urging everyone to secure. Speaking stronger for immunization than probably any other “authorities” were a number of ex-servicemen who lined up this morning for re-inoculations. For the most part they were men who had entered service early in the war. Recognizing that their acquired immunity has likely lapsed they stated that they wished to be among the first to be immunized because they desire the protection and because they thought their example might influence others to be inoculated. Several commented favorably upon the manner in which the doses were administered. Young children predominated at the clinic this morning. According to D. Marsden the morning clinics will probably take care of younger age groups, the afternoon clinic for women who are able to come downtown, and the evening clinic for people who work throughout the day. An example of efficacy of anti-typhoid inoculations was pointed out today by W.C. Hirn, assistant state sanitary engineer. “Hillsdale,” says Mr. Hirn, “had more than 80 cases of typhoid fever a year ago and a number of deaths. The city of Hillsdale offered the people free immunization against typhoid just as Cadillac is now doing. During the first seven months of 1921 only three cases of typhoid fever had developed in Hillsdale and these are among un-inoculated individuals.” The city today opened an advertising campaign to bring the attention of the public to the clinic.
A fugitive covered by mud and weeds while hiding in a swamp was discovered after a 12-hour search by law enforcement officers, K-9 units, the Civil Air Patrol and a Coast Guard helicopter. “The helicopter shortened up its search pattern and was moving quite a bit slower when they spotted him,” said State Police Lt. Andy Baker, commander of the Cadillac post. “He was half in the water and he was caked with weeds and mud all over him ... It was an area that officers had been in, but you really had to be right on top of the guy to see him.” The search began around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after reports of larceny from vehicles at Highpoint Auto Sales south of Cadillac. The suspect fled from state troopers, Baker said. The suspect, a white male about 5-feet, 9-inches tall with brown, curly hair, fled into some woods north of the U.S. 131 dealership. K-9 units were called in to search for the man. About 9:30 a.m., a K-9 unit trooper from Traverse City stopped a man who fit the description walking south on the highway. The officer frisked the 35-year-old Gobles man and confiscated a .44-caliber handgun from his pocket. The man pushed the officer and fled into a field on the west side of U.S. 131 at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail, Baker said. The search area was at least 40 acres with tall grass, swampy ground and patches of evergreen trees. A state police cruiser was perched on a hill overlooking the property most of the morning and early afternoon and police also posted watches at McGuire’s Motor Lodge and along U.S. 131. A Coast Guard helicopter began searching the area Tuesday afternoon and spotted the suspect about 2:30 p.m. The close-up perspective from the air was the trick. “He did not stand up when he was located,” Baker said. “He was going to hide until the last second.”
