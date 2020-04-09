April 9, 1920
Eastern Standard Time will not go in effect as the official Cadillac time until midnight of May 1 the City Commission decided late Thursday following the canvassing of the result of the special election held Monday. The lateness of the season in Cadillac and the consequent cold mornings which shifting now would make for the milk men led the city fathers to decide to hold up the change until a more opportune time. Local residents therefore will turn their clocks ahead one hour when they retire on Saturday, May 1, three weeks from tomorrow. The fall change will be made Sept. 18. The canvass of the city votes disclosed that the unofficial totals compiled by The Evening News were correct. The $26,000 paving bond issue was carried by a majority of 658, there being 860 yes and 202 no. The time proposition carried by a 371 majority, with 720 yes and 349 no. Both propositions accordingly were declared carried, the bond issue having received the necessary three-fifths majority. The City Commission is sitting again today as the Board of Review. The last session this year, for the review of personal property assessments will be from 7 to 9 p.m. this evening. Few taxpayers are appearing.
April 9, 1970
The Naval Reserve program in Cadillac during the past year supplied approximately $175,000 in personnel payments, building supplies and other costs of maintenance. This was reported to members of the Cadillac Naval Reserve Advisory Council Wednesday night. Activity has increased at the Reserve Center, it was reported. Total personnel of the Reserve Surface Division and Military Training Division has increased from 126 in July 1969 to 155 as of this week. It was pointed out that many programs are available through the local Reserve Center for Cadillac territory organizations, including talks, movies and slide presentations on a variety of subjects. Many of these programs have already been given to service clubs and other organizations. James Frisbie Jr. was elected chairman of the Advisory Council for the coming year.
April 9, 1995
Cadillac 1 and 2 Theaters soon will add three screens to become the Cadillac 5. Expansion plans by Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc. call for a July completion, said Lisa Cooper, marketing manager for Goodrich. "The Cadillac project is still on target," Cooper said. Officials presently are making adjustments to the site plans, Cooper said. She was unsure when construction would begin, but plans originally called for a late spring starting date. The expansion answers a "demand for more movies in Cadillac," Cooper said. Rumors of an expansion have been circulating for years but Cooper said recent funding availability has made the project possible. She would not divulge what kind of investment Goodrich is making in the expansion and renovation project. The first phase calls for crews to tear down the two vacant store fronts, Cooper said. The first phase will double the size of the lobby and install new restrooms. Three auditoriums are part of the first phase. Each auditorium will seat 140 people, she said. The theater's present two auditoriums seat a total of 100. When those things are completed, the restrooms in the present facility will be taken out and the lobby updated. Interior improvements include new carpeting and a modern color scheme, Cooper said. Other special features will include barrier free access, stereo surround sound in the auditoriums, and cupholder armrests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.