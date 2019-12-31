Dec. 31, 1919
Another industry was launched at the Chamber of Commerce office last evening when articles of incorporation were signed for the Detroit Veneer and Panel Co. Charles W. Thompson, head of the present company in Detroit, was elected president. The new company is capitalized at $100,000. The Detroit interests take $10,000 of stock, the inventory value of the property there will go in at not to exceed $4,000. The plant of the Cadillac Manufacturing Co., the old Wilcox mills, including five acres of site, several factory buildings, machinery, sidings, etc. are taken in for $8,000 in stock. This property was inventoried at $11,000. The articles of association set forth that the new corporation will cut and assemble veneers into panels and purchase and sell hardwood products, wholesale and retail. Detroit and Cadillac are the places of business and the stock is divided into 10,000 shares of par value of $10. E.F. Sawyer presided at the meeting and C.R. Smith was secretary. There was $53,000 worth of stock represented at the meeting. The articles of association were read, approved and signed by those present. It was then decided to have a board of seven directors, John P. Wilcox, W.L. Saunders and P.F. Powers Sr., were appointed on the nominating committee and their selection of the directorate was adopted unanimously. The directors held a short meeting thereafter and elected officers. Machinery will be ordered at once and the local plant will be running as soon as the Detroit equipment can be moved, according to President Thompson, who is a former Cadillac citizen.
Dec. 31, 1969
The Cadillac Evening News today inaugurates another project in its program of continued improvement in equipment, personnel and services for the Cadillac trading territory’s home daily newspaper. The newest project is the installation of United Press International Unifax news picture equipment and the daily receipt of facsimile pictures from the world wide photo services of UPI, including 250 sending stations in the United States. This type of news picture services has been used mainly by newspapers much larger than the Cadillac Evening News and the Evening News is proud to offer this improvement to its over 7,000 subscribing families in Wexford, Missaukee, northern Osceola and northeast Lake counties. Through use of the new equipment and service, photographs of the day’s biggest news events will roll in the Evening News within minutes after the pictures are filed in places hundreds or thousands of miles away from Cadillac. This will permit the use of pictures of events from all over the world the same day as the news dispatches reporting these events. With the Unifax machine operating continuously throughout the day and night, an extremely wide assortment of approximately 80 pictures will be available each day for selection of the ones of most important interest to subscribers of the Cadillac Evening News. These facsimile pictures will augment the local news pictures taken by Evening News staff members. The Unifax system is made possible by a marvel of science of modern communications. The network of approximately 40,000 miles of leased long distance telephone lines crossed and crisscrosses the country.
Dec. 31, 1994
A Cadillac man who police said exposed himself to a female customer at a Cadillac grocery store is expected to be arraigned next week. Cadillac police received a call about the incident at about 12:55 a.m. Friday, said Matt Wohlfeill, community services officer. The man ran to his vehicle and fled the parking lot, Wohlfeill said, but was stopped in the parking lot of another grocery store. Police determined that he was intoxicated, and arrested him on several charges. The 24-year-old man is expected to be arraigned next week on charges of indecent exposure, retail fraud and second offense impaired driving, Wohlfeill said. His name was withheld until arraignment.
