Aug. 2, 1922
The decade-old traffic problems of regulating commercial vehicles came before the City Commission again last evening with the presentation of two recommendations from the Chamber of Commerce through Secretary C.R. Smith. The directors of that organization asked the city officials to remove the drays as soon as possible from their present location, suggesting a parking place beside the City Park between the two depots. Secretary Smith personally offered the use of one of his vacant lots if this location or no other satisfactory one could be found by the city. The present stand of the drays, in front of Charles Ziegler’s Royal Hotel, was protested by Mr. Smith. The matter was referred by Mayor James Johnston to the general manager and the ways and means committee. The Chamber of Commerce also reported favorably on the ordinance proposed by the Pennsylvania Railroad requiring all vehicles carrying passengers for hire be required to come to a full stop at all railroad crossings within this city. Toledo and other cities have adopted the ordinance, it was said. This matter was referred to the city attorney and general manager. E.J. Millington, judge of Recorder’s Court, turned in $200 for the month of June, the largest month in some time. There were fines of $164 and costs of $36. Bills last evening totaled $9,639.39.
Aug. 2, 1972
Only three nights of grandstand performances are slated for the six-day Aug. 21-26, Northern District Free Fair. Fair Manager Merlin Anderson said the curtailment of programming was done to cut expenses in an effort to put the 1972 Fair operation “in the black.” The Blackwood Singers of Nashville, Tennessee, are slated for Thursday night in the grandstand to provide a program of gospel music and “old time religion” sounds. The Cadillac Motorcycle Club will sponsor motorcycle races Friday night and a demolition derby is slated Saturday night. Barnes racing will run at 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with purses expected to total in excess of $9,000. Happyland Shows will provide the midway entertainment and, this year, has promised a “bigger and better” assortment of rides and concessions than ever before, Anderson said.
Aug. 2, 1997
The proposed home of a new Cadillac Meijer Thrifty Acres will likely remain empty acres for some time. Retail giant Meijer, Inc. bought an option on about 30 acres in 1996 on the northeast corner of U.S. 131 and 34 Road with the intent of building a 180,000 square foot store at the location. But, Meijer officials now say the store is at least two or more years away. “We’re still very interested in Cadillac — just not right now,” said Steve VanWagoner, of Meijer’s public relations department. “The Cadillac store has not been scheduled, and we are pretty much set for 1998.” VanWagoner said although Meijer continues to see Cadillac as an ideal location for a new store, the company is not ready to commit to a firm construction date. “We have so many variables we consider when putting together a construction schedule for a year,” he said. “We operate at both ends of the extremes. We buy property and then build right away. But, we also buy property and then build some years later. It’s hard to say right now what will happen in Cadillac.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.