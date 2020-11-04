Nov. 4, 1970
A city income tax has been turned down for the third time in Cadillac. City voters Tuesday voted 1,967-1,248 against the proposal. Two previous proposals which fell under the voters' ax were in March of 1967 when the vote was 1,869-429 against the tax; and in February this year when the vote was 1,256-988 against it. Tuesday's balloting indicated a majority of voters in each of the city's five precincts, plus a majority of those who voted absentee ballots, were opposed to the tax. City Manager Donald Mason, after the unofficial results were known, Tuesday night expressed extreme disappointment. In cooperation with the City Commission, the manager's priority program for projects if the income tax was approved was topped by a half million dollar streets improvements plan. The Commission adopted an ordinance this year to affect the city income tax Jan. 1 but a petition drive headed by Vern Palmer forced the question to a referendum ballot. Mason, as a member of the city's Board of Estimates, is now faced with preparing a budget for city operations in 1971, to be presented to the Commission by Dec. 31. He has not yet listed areas of austerity expected in the new budget but it is already known there will be no sidewalk snowplowing since this was cut from the 1970 budget. Failure of the income tax also puts a stop to plans for hiring a city engineer, a move requested by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in exchange for its support of the tax proposal.
Nov. 4, 1995
Cadillac City Police and schools are trying to figure out why white supremacy groups are evolving in the area. "We are starting to see some people supporting the white supremacy movement in the community," said Matt Wohlfeill, Cadillac City Police Community Services officer. "It has been a concern raised at the school. We are starting to see some students targeted and intimidated." High school principal Tom Jobson said a flyer circulated promoting white supremacist ideology. "It was degrading toward Jewish members. It had some swastikas," Jobson said. "The key phrase has been the number 88, for 'heil Hitler.' We are seeing things of this nature." Jobson and Wohlfeill said they are concerned with the activities of skinhead and white supremacy groups because of their hate-crime activities. "The other groups were a lot of wannabes," Jobson said. "That lasted a short time. This is something we have to be tuned into. You think being up here in Cadillac you are free of that type of thing, but that is not true." White supremacy activity has not been limited to students, Wohlfeill said. "We have received information of a couple of locations where these people seem to be gathering," Wohfeill said. "They are older people, in their 20s and 30s, with the shaved heads and tattoos. White supremacy is becoming more and more a problem all across the state and the country." Wohlfeill said there has not been any violence directly attributed to skinheads or other white supremacy action in the area. "We are seeing white supremacy graffiti, which is malicious destruction of property," Wohlfeill said. Wohlfeill and Jobson are wondering why the movement is coming out in the Cadillac area. The area has a very low minority population and it is doubtful the student targeted by other students was Jewish. Jobson said he believes the group may have become more vocal because of the O.J. Simpson verdict and the Million Man March led by the Rev. Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. "This is only my opinion, but I think it is a little backlash," Jobson said. Wohlfeill said the city police have contacted other area police agencies and a conference will be set up to discuss the issue. He said a university expert will be brought in and will meet with police, Department of Social Services, probate court and the school representatives to develop a strategic plan. "We are in the process of getting a group together for a community-wide training so we can address this concern as a community," Wohlfeill said. "This is not just my problem, or the school's problem. This is community based."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.