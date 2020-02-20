Feb. 20, 1920
The city of Cadillac has declared war on the Chicago Real Estate Agency the Independent Premium Co. and the individuals connected in any way with the exploitation of the Boulevard Beach Subdivision beyond Lake Mitchell. Attention has been directed to this scheme at various times in the last few years but the large scale on which the lots are being worked off at this time has brought affairs to a head and the matter has been called to the attention of a federal official. Mayor Perry F. Powers and others who are determined to break up the scheme by legal means and wide publicity wherever the concerns attempt to work their game think that the federal officials may be interested if the plan is worked through the mails, as seems likely. At the meeting of the City Commission this week Commissioner Albert Rupers offered a motion calling on the city attorney to prepare and present a resolution relating to the sale of Boulevard Beach lots. The matter prevailed unanimously, the city fathers having determined to end the proposition if possible on the behalf of the victims. The city officials also are interested in removing the stigma from the name of the community, as they believe the advertising which the city is getting through having this property of questionable value disposed of in a moving picture ticket prize drawing is anything but desirable. "These people no doubt would have platted all the land between Lake Mitchell and Boon if we would let them," said the mayor today. "They acquired the property for about $4,000 and at the rate of fees which they rake in would clean up around $75,000 in addition to whatever they get from the moving picture houses where they work the scheme."
Feb. 20, 1970
"Frontiers" is the theme of the McKinley Fifth grade annual program to be presented this evening at 7:30 in the McKinley gym. The fifth graders, dressed in "pioneer" customs will tell of pioneer life and the fun and hardships they shared before hand-painted pioneer scenes the children made with the help of Mrs. Kenneth Fagerman. Overland coaches, the keelboat, rough mountain trails, one room log cabins, and circuit ministers are only a few of the details described, as the children take turns telling of the explorers, who followed Indian trails and animal paths westward, and through events of history to the present "pioneers" in space. Songs such as "Wagon Wheels," and "School Days" are interspersed throughout the program, including several solos by students. A demonstration of square dancing and "reel" dancing are part of the program. The children rise to sing "America the Beautiful" at the close of the program, after which an invitation is to be extended to the audience to visit the classroom displays the children have been workign on. Astronauts, moons, and space vehicle replicas hang from the ceiling of the fifth grade classroom. On one side of the room, "planets" are suspended before a field of stars and "deep space." To illustrate geography studies, engines made from the shoe boxes, "pull" flatcars of displays, representing the various states, over tracks made of painted egg carton sections. Relief maps of the United States, crossword puzzles, and maps of Michigan also represent the students' geography work. A science corner shows man's progress from the use of water wheels up to the present complex machines in man's conquest of space. Explanation of the various projects have been written up for the parents' benefit.
Feb. 20, 1995
Outboard Marine Corporation has honored the design team of Four Winns with the 1994 Chairman's Award for Innovation. The team received the prestigious award for its design of the patented stable vee hull. The stable vee enables the Four Winns boat owner to plane the boat faster and maintain plane at a lower speed. The stable vee also allows for faster turning and increased stability. OMC has credited the stable vee design of Four Winns as an important factor in establishing OMC's engineering leadership. Recipients are recognized by OMC for their commitment to achieving higher excellence in job performance. Nominations for the awards are submitted by OMC managers and employees. Award categories include innovation, as well as customer satisfaction, community service, teamwork and others.
