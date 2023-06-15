Today in history: Cadillac officials take exception to critics of Clam River dam

June 15, 1933
The cold weather this week has retarded ripening of the crop of strawberries in this district and a yield of commercial quantity for shipment is now expected June 19, according to P.R. Biebesheimer, county agricultural agent. Growers are pleased, however, to have the crop a little later, giving the Southern Michigan berries time to get out of the way. The crop is estimated at 5,000 16-quart cases of which 95% will be Premiers, it is stated. This is the first year that this crop has come into bearing and only a U.S. No. 1 berry is to be packed. Uniformity of pack is also being stressed by the association officials. These berry fields are located in the vicinity of the highest altitude in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and attention is being called to this by the labels. A Detroit distributor has contracted to handle the output.
June 15, 1973
Early this week, the city was criticized for its operation of the dam controlling the level of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell but city officials take exception to some of the claims made by those who leveled the criticism. As a result of the charges that the city’s operation of the dam caused an extensive fish die-off in the Clam River, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners relieved the city of the responsibility for maintaining the lake level via the dam. This job was turned over to Drain Commissioner Arthur Segerlund as of July 1. City Streets Superintendent Al Philo said he first began working with the dam in 1958 to manipulate the lake level. During the next nine years, there were two viewpoints among lakeshore residents that the lake was too high or too low, depending upon their location and the season of the year but there was no legal mark at which to aim. The arguments persisted until 1967 when Wexford Circuit Court Judge William R. Peterson ordered minimum and maximum levels at given times of the year and charged the county with the responsibility of maintaining these levels. The control dam is located on the Clam River in the city so the county delegated the responsibility to the city and has been paying the city $500 a year. Philo said this week’s complaint of a large fish die-off, allegedly caused when the dame was closed and the river water decreased, was the first in 15 years. Four bays of the six-bay dam were closed March 9 and two were re-opened March 15, Philo reported to City Manager Donald Mason. These two were again closed March 26 to maintain the lake level and two bays remained open until May 21 when a fifth bay was closed, leaving one bay open. The last bay was closed May 23, Mason said, allowing the river two days in which to decrease its flow. “There was no ‘quick’ shutoff of the dam, causing immediate stoppage of the water flow. This is not possible,” Mason added.
June 15, 1998
Local industrial plant managers were watching and waiting as negotiations between the United Auto Workers and General Motors Corp. resumed. “We just don’t know what the future holds,” said Gordon Evans, human resources manager, CMI Cast Parts Inc. Evans said that the strike had not affected operations at the Cadillac foundry as of Monday afternoon. The strike by 9,200 workers at two Flint General Motors plants, however, has already had a ripple effect reaching north to Traverse City. Workers are striking amidst fear the company will eliminate Flint jobs. Analysts say that the company, which eliminated 100,000 jobs in the early ‘90s, needs to eliminate 50,000 more jobs to stay competitive in the current business climate. Several Cadillac industrial facilities produce parts for the auto industry. Some, like Avon Automotive in Cadillac and Manton, are less dependent on General Motors than others. “We’re in an unusual situation here in that they’re not our largest customer,” said Augie Gatt, president, Avon Automotive Group. “We’re not seeing a major impact.”
