Today in history: Cadillac officials take exception to critics of Clam River dam

Pictured is a clip from the June 14, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “It was a perfect day for a parade. The sun was shining, people came to downtown Cadillac to watch and flags flew everywhere — it was Flag Day. Many local organizations were involved in Thursday evening’s parade, which was sponsored by Elks Lodge No. 680. While the parade was neither long nor intricate it did serve to make residents reflect for a moment on the nation’s flag and its history”