July 21, 1922
Cadillac’s State Parks again have been declared to be the most popular with the tourists of all the string of newly launched enterprises. The representative of the Michigan Park Commission who was here this week to install stoves for the campers so informed local park officials in a voluntary tribute to the way in which Cadillac city park authorities have pushed the development of the local lake sites. The Lansing official, who has been installing stoves in all the parks, said he had talked to campers in each park he visited to get suggestions as to improvements and service. All who have visited the local camping ground vote it the best, he said. The ideal location between the two lakes, the nearness of local resorts, the fine drives and the services of the caretaker here are appreciated. The abundance of wood, the removal of underbrush and ferns and the thinning out of the original trees are popular points with the touring visitors. The state has placed several new stoves here of a type superior to the ones installed last. The old ones still are on hand, as the growing number of tourists makes a demand for increased accommodations. Mr. Baird, the same official who put in the other stoves, commented most favorably on the improvements which have been made here since his last visit. In view of the damage the sleet storm did to the parks he considers their condition this year an exceptional sign of progress. The Cadillac Chamber of Commerce has ordered some signs for use in and adjacent to the state parks to point the way for tourists. These will be placed in a few days.
July 21, 1972
Allegations of “improper political activity” have triggered a dispute between 103rd District State Representative hopeful Ronald Parker and the Missaukee County Republican Committee. In a statement Wednesday, Parker called for the resignation of Missaukee County Republican Committee Chairman Robert Redman, charging the party official with “openly and actively endorsing a candidate” in opposition to “Republican party policy, custom, and rules of fair play.” Parker charged that Redman had used his position as chairman to gain support for Ralph Ostling of Roscommon County, another of four original candidates seeking the 103rd District nomination. Parker alleged Redman had huddled in a “clandestine meeting” with party chairmen from Clare, Roscommon, Crawford, Antrim, and Kalkaska counties June 22, and decided to back Ostling. “This is actively and openly campaigning for a candidate,” Parker said. “And Redman, as chairman, should not do this.” Redman denied public endorsement of any candidate Wednesday, saying the “matter was discussed at the session but it was decided not to publicly back any candidate.”
July 21, 1997
Local teachers hope to allay student fears of mathematics by taking a new approach to teaching the subjects. Eighty teachers from the Cadillac area are participating in a week-long seminar sponsored by Cadillac Area Public Schools. The seminar is designed to give teachers a different perspective of mathematics they can relay to their students. “Mathematics is a subject we’ve always been apprehensive about,” said Mary Clark, a mathematics consultant and former instructor in the Traverse City school system. “We want to teach students that it can be fun and they can be comfortable doing it.” The new program abandons emphasis on arithmetic and targets thought processes, Clark said. “Twenty years ago, people getting out of school needed to know arithmetic,” she said. “We’re in the day of the calculator. Now, employers need problem-solvers.” The program looks at mathematics as broader in scope than simple arithmetic. The subject is known as the “science of pattern.” “We need to bring mathematics into the present in terms of needs,” Clark said. “We used to teach mathematics as rules for counting, but it’s much broader than that — now it’s discussing pattern and communicating pattern. Everything we do in life is pattern.”
