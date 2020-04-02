April 2, 1920
Predictions that rival cities of Northwestern Michigan would show a slump in population as compared with Cadillac's gain of 16.2% in the preliminary reports of the 1920 census were shown to be well founded today when the Manistee figures were given out at Washington. Manistee has a population of 9,690 which is a decrease of 2,691 from the last federal count. Cadillac figures announced Tuesday show Cadillac ahead of her rival city. The local figures are 9,734, an increase of 1,358. Manistee's 2,691 loss and Cadillac's 1,358 gain make a total gain of 4,049 which Cadillac has made on Manistee in the last 10 years. Cadillac now has 44 more people than Manistee as compared with the 1910 census, when Manistee had 4,045 more residents, according to the Washington statisticians. The figures make it painfully evident to the Salt City that it has failed woefully in its friendly rivalry with the City of Quality. While Cadillac has forged slowly but substantially forward in the establishment of new industries Manistee has seen a discouraging decline of industry and population. As the mills of Manistee have gradually decreased their activities few thriving new manufacturing enterprises have taken their place and the census tells the inevitable story.
April 2, 1970
Officials of three Northern Michigan lumber companies today announced a merger of their firms but indicated there would be no major change of business philosophy in any of the three. D. Jerome Slack, president of D.J. Slack, Inc. owner of Roundhouse Lumber Co. of Cadillac, and Modern Lumber Co. of Thompsonville, said his corporation's stock has been acquired by the Red Mill Lumber Co. of Traverse City with the change of ownership to be effective Wednesday. Slack, 51, said he planned to continue with the firm as an executive advisor. Mrs. Slack, who has served as secretary-treasurer for the corporation, plans to retire from active business participation. Their son, Jerome G. Slack, who has been vice-president, plans to continue to own and operate his floor covering shop in the Roundhouse Lumber Co. building. No major changes in policy or personnel are planned by Red Mill officials in the Cadillac and Thompsonville outlets, Slack said.
April 2, 1995
The Cadillac City Council is expected to act Monday on a liquor license request for a proposed La Senorita Restaurant. The council must pass a resolution showing its approval before the state Liquor Control Commission can approve the license. Plans call for the restaurant to be located at the southern entrance to the city, just south of the Hampton Inn on U.S. 131. Owners Robert Kasthuri and Sadasiva Reddy have delayed an announcement until permits for the restaurant are approved.
