Oct. 10, 1919
Two young soldiers, Carl Abbott, of Alma and John Williams, of Grand Rapids, are in the local sanitarium, north of the city, patients there at the expense of the government, both suffering from incipient tuberculosis, acquired while in active service. These men are lonely. They were brought here as Cadillac was selected as a concentration point for tubercular patients by the doctors of the Public Health Service. Miss Jennie Mace, district nurse, reports that these two men are not only in need of entertainment, games, tobacco and candy, but that their recovery may be hastened by cheerful surroundings, which may be obtained only through the efforts of the citizens of Cadillac. Anyone who can drive out to the sanitorium and take these young soldiers for a drive, or who will make their stay there a little more pleasant will be doing a patriotic duty. A Victrola and records will help to pass the long hours and books and magazines will help considerably. Several more men, whose lungs were affected either by being gassed or by sleeping in the wet mud of the French fronts, will be brought to Cadillac and placed in the local sanitarium for treatment. These men will have a lonely winter if something is not done to relieve the monotony. A resident nurse will be asked for at the sanitarium and it is expected the Board of Supervisors will appropriate funds for this purpose. At present only Miss Mace visits the sanitarium and her duties as visiting nurse prevent here spending much time at any one place.
Oct. 10, 1969
City Manager Donald Mason said today he’s got a six-month’s headache. Mason said the headache is being caused by a drive to acquire signatures on a petition which would force a referendum vote on the city income tax, adopted Monday night by the city commission. The petitions are asking that the commission’s action be rescinded or the issue be put to the people in a referendum vote. The deadline for filing the petitions is Dec. 15, according to City Attorney Edward TenHouten, and a total of not less than 245 signatures and not more than 490 is required, City Clerk John H. Weed reported. Mason said if the petitions are filed, collection of the income tax is delayed six months, even if voters give their approval to the levy in an election which would be held sometime during February or March. Mason said if the petitions are filed by Dec. 15, the city would not know whether an income tax could be levied during the year (until after the vote) and he would be forced to cut services and layoff personnel pending the final outcome and of knowledge of just what income could be expected. “This petition drive is hurting us more than if the income tax had been turned down in the first place,‘ Mason said, “and I’ve got a six-month’s headache.‘
Oct. 10, 1994
Ervin Borsum was named 1994 Citizen of the Year and six officers were elected at Lake City’s annual chamber banquet. “Needless to say I am surprised. The things I accomplished were not done by myself but with the support of many many people,‘ Borsum said. “I ask all the people who supported me to accept this award with me.‘ The 1993 Citizen of the Year, Jim Smith, described Borsum as a four-year retiree who has been active in various community organizations as well as serving 18 years on city council. Borsum’s civic contributions included serving six years as mayor. During that time, Maple Grove Park was developed, trees were planted in the downtown park and the tennis courts were built. Borsum said all of these projects were made possible “with the help of some very good people.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.