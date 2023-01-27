Today in history: Cadillac Planning Board approves halfway house

Jan. 27, 1933
Lamont Olson and Homer Lattimer were sentenced in circuit court this morning by Judge Fred S. Lamb for having broken into the Magnus Hansen restaurant on the night of Jan. 11 “with intent to commit larceny.” Olson, who was on parole from Jackson prison, was given a two and one-half to 15-year sentence at that institution, and Lattimer was given a minimum of one and one-half years with a 15-year maximum at Ionia. It was his first offense. The two men were captured in St. Johns before noon of the same day they stole cigarettes from the restaurant. They were in a car stolen from the Harry VanderJagt shop, both thefts having been perpetrated in the early morning hours.
Jan. 27, 1973
Copies of the Evening News will play an important role in a Reed City eighth grade classroom beginning Monday, as students of Mrs. Richard Kolodsick start a three-week newspaper study program. The program is a division of the Visual Education Consultant Program, Inc., sponsored by the News in 15 area schools. Mrs. Kolodsick explained “the 18 youngsters in my group are generally from a lower economic level and don’t usually have access to television and radio. “I think the program will be very beneficial,” she said. “The students will know there’s more than comics and Ann Landers in a newspaper.” Copies of the News will be delivered to Mrs. Kolodsick and her students daily for review, along with filmstrips on current events. How to read a newspaper correctly, for information and enjoyment, will be emphasized. “Newspapers are very definitely an important part of life,” Mrs. Kolodsick said. Two other classrooms in the Reed City Junior High have used the VEC program, the sixth grade taught by Mrs. Curtis Palmer and the sixth grade social studies class of Jim Showers. Both teachers termed filmstrips in the program “very beneficial” and said they tried to gear newspaper reading to the interests of the youngsters.
Jan. 27, 1998
An empty building may be a sign of success. That’s one way of looking at a new residential program to begin following remodeling at 709 S. Mitchell. “The whole purpose of the program is for residents to stay sober and go to work,” said David Abeel, director of Addiction Treatment Services. “There will likely be no one there during the day. Some of these men will be working more than one job because they’ve gotten into debt.” Cadillac’s Planning Board approved Monday, by a 7-1 vote, a special use permit to be granted for a halfway house at the site. The only “no” vote came from board chairwoman Christine Cleary, who said she did not think some of the stipulations of approval were within the board’s scope. “Support for health care-related items is in the master plan of the city,” said planning board member James DeYoung. The house will be similar to the four houses operated by ATS in Traverse City. Abeel pointed out a clear need. “Seventy-five residents of Wexford County were admitted to our program last year,” Abeel said. “The goal of the program is to have people recover in their communities.” Residents would receive no treatment or counseling at the home itself. They would probably be assigned two to a room, in most cases. The present rate is $10 per day. Residents are referred by law enforcement and agency personnel. There would be no resident supervisor; nor would residents need supervision, said Abeel. A company employee, working 15 hours a week, would staff the house. An advisory board including a neighbor, law enforcement and church official, would oversee house operations.
