Today in history: Cadillac Planning Board approves halfway house

Pictured is a clip from the Jan. 27, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “It was June in January for students of Falmouth Public School this week during a spring-like thaw. They headed for the nearest puddle, forgetting that there are still many days of winter ahead. They sloshed around delightedly letting water run over boot tops and quibbling over one swing. Other swings, without puddles, hung motionless and ignored.”