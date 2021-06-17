June 17, 1921
Ding Verbaum was given a straight jail sentence of 10 days in police court today on a charge of having been drunk along the railroad north of the city last Monday. When arraigned he pleaded not guilty and demanded a hearing. This morning he alleged he had been seized with a sudden illness and was unable to walk when picked up on the drunk charge. The chief of police, a patrolman and the sheriff all testified they did not smell liquor on the man's breath nor did he have a bottle but they assumed he must have been drunk or he would not have been lying on the ground. Judge Milington ordered the sheriff to observe the man for possible medical treatment.
June 17, 1971
Cadillac City Police Chief Delbert Conrad received a letter from President Nixon to advise him of the results of a recent meeting between the President, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director J. Edgar hoover, and several police chiefs from across the nation. The letter informed Conrad that the burdens and responsibilities now resting on law enforcement officers have never been greater. Last year, 100 officers lost their lives in the line of duty, some of victims of premeditated murder. So far this year, 51 officers have been slain. In addition to the physical attacks on officers, Nixon cited the psychological attacks on policemen by some segments of society. Nixon pledged the support of his office and his administration of law enforcement personnel despite allegations of "repression" and "police brutality" leveled at officers by what the letter identified as, "A thoughtless few." Nixon also offered the full support of the Justice Department and the FBI in aiding officers to carry out their duties. Nixon closed his letter to Conrad by saying, "Despite the unjust criticism of police in recent times, I am confident that a growing number of citizens are becoming aware of the complexity of your job and the importance of your role in our nation of laws. To succeed, you will need the full support and respect of the people and the nation you serve. Speaking for the vast majority of them, of whatever race or philosophy or station in life or section of country, I am sure that you have that support."
June 17, 1996
Instead of spending Memorial Day in a cemetery, Gary Harris of Buckley and an honor guard stood at the shore of Crooked Lake near Jennings. They gathered to hold a memorial service for Vietnam veteran Wayne Bergquist, who died of non-Hodgkins lymphoma in September as the result of exposure to Agent Orange during the war. The service was held at Crooked Lake because Harris says Agent Orange contamination continues in the lake and hundreds more lakes in the state through the spraying of 2,4-D, a herbicide contained in Agent Orange. Opponents of 2,4-D speak passionately against the chemical's use, saying that it causes brain cancer in children and is linked to non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Advocates of the herbicide's use say it works without ill effect — even improves the lake — if it is used within set guidelines. The debate has been going on for years over 2,4-D in Crooked Lake and flared up this year over the possibility of using 2,4-D in Lake Mitchell. It appears about 15 acres of the 2,580-acre lake will be sprayed with 2,4-D before a weed harvest scheduled for the end of this month, said Tony Groves, water resources director in the civil engineering division of Progressive Architecture and Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.