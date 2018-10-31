Oct. 31, 1918
It is expected by the police department that most of the usual pranks and absurdities of Hallowe'en will be practiced in this city tonight, and there will be the usual degree of patience manifested by the police for this sort of activity, up to the point of vicious conduct and the destruction of property. There will be more than the usual degree of surveillance exercised by the patrolmen tonight, and as has before been stated by Chief Hartnell, actual violations of law will be dealt with just as severely as if committed at any other time.
Oct. 31, 1968
A teachers' strike in the Cadillac Area Public Schools loomed as a possibility today based on a vote taken Wednesday night by members of the Cadillac chapter, Michigan Education Association. Power to call a strike was invested in the MEA executive board and negotiating team by an "overwhelming" majority, a spokesman for the group said today. The vote also indicated the teachers would support a strike called by these two groups, the spokesman added. The spokesman said 115 members voted on the issue Wednesday and there were "not more than 15" no votes. No specific date has been set for a walkout and no criteria was set on which the board and negotiating team would base their decision to withhold services, he added. At present, no meetings are scheduled to continue negotiations between the teachers and the Board of Education. Neil Sheridan, president of the teachers' organization, said attempts would be made to set up a meeting as soon as possible. School officials said the board of education is willing to continue negotiating. It is assumed future meetings would be held with a state labor mediator present based on comments made by spokesmen for both groups.
Oct. 31, 1993
Visitors to Spring Hill Camps will find the camps' newest attraction as plain to see as the nose on a huge plane. A short journey off 95th Avenue into the campgrounds exposes eyes to a tempting treat hard to avoid: a large plane that looks like a fat penguin sliding nose-first down a slope with the wings of a condor strapped to his back. The plane is a Fairchild C-123K "Provider:" a 75-foot-long, 34-foot-high flying monster with a wingspan of 110 feet. Spring Hill Camps Director Mark Olson made it plain why he sought the C-123K. "We'll do anything to get a child to come here," Olson said. "We just thought we needed 'something else' and the plane sounded like a good idea. I always thought a 10-year-old kid would love to sleep in something like this." Olson said the camp's plan is to remodel the plane and use it as a dormitory. The plane's 14-foot-wide by 75-foot-long by 14-foot-high interior could comfortably hold up to 19 campers and three camp counselors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.