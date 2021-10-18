Construction work has started on the new tank of the Cadillac Gas Light Co. The new holder will have a capacity of 100,000 cubic feet as compared with the present 38,000 capacity tank. The cost will be about $20,000. The Cadillac Cabinet and Construction Co. have begun work on the foundation which will require 238 yards of gravel and 270 barrels of cement. The Western Gas Construction Co. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, will erect the holder proper. T.J. Weber of Grand Rapids was in the city last weekend going over the plans with Henry Donahue, local manager. “Cadillac has treated us fairly,” said the gas man, “and we feel duty bound to give the best service possible in return. With our new tank and the old one as an emergency, we feel that the Cadillac plant will be without an equal in a city of its size.” At present any interruption to electric current would stop gas service soon as the tank is of such small capacity that an electric engine is used to maintain pressure in the mains. A break in the dynamo would soon cause trouble. With a big tank, however, and the small one in reserve, the service can be maintained without the pump. Any trouble with the fires would not be so serious with a big reserve, but now the tank holds hardly a day’s supply and uninterrupted manufacture of gas must proceed. The plant can be more economically operated, it is said, with the big new tank.
A rash of breaking and enterings in Cadillac were believed culminated early this morning with the arrest of a suspect accused of breaking into Ace Hardware of 222 N. Mitchell St., officers of the Cadillac Police Department said. Also involved in the breaking and entering was Chad’s Sporting Goods Store at the same location, officers reported. Officer Martin Doornbos and Ronald Hoffstra were informed by radio that a resident near the hardware store heard glass breaking. The officers went to the store and observed the suspect in the building. They later entered the building and apprehended the suspect and later lodged him at the Wexford County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering. The suspect was to be arraigned this morning. Other breaking and enterings or attempted breaking and enterings are under investigation by officers. Included in the list are two broken windows at Walt’s Gulf Service at 423 N. Mitchell. Officers stated that entry was gained but nothing appeared to have been taken. The Teen Center reported that someone had entered the building sometime over the weekend and taken an estimated $20. An attempt to enter the C and L Bar at the corner of N. Mitchell Street and North Street apparently was foiled by locks and small windows, officers said. Officers are also investigating an alleged breaking and entering of Boynton’s Barber Shop on N. Mitchell Street, officers said.
Haring Township has extended its moratorium on sexually-oriented businesses for another four months. The Haring Township Board of Trustees in April approved a six-month moratorium on construction and operation of “adult and sexually-oriented” businesses, that expired this month. The action was intended to prevent such businesses from setting up in the township while the board worked on a permanent ordinance to regulate such businesses, that will stand up in the courts. An attorney recently delivered a draft of the proposed ordinance to the township planning board. The board will continue a public hearing on the proposed ordinance at its next regular meeting Nov. 12. If the board approves the ordinance, it must then go to the county planning commission for review and comment and then returned to the township board of trustees for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.