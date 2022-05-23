May 23, 1922
John Wells of Antrim Sunday afternoon took a revolver away from Nas Noland, a drink-crazed and self-confessed “bad man,” and as a result of his heroic act he now is in Mercy Hospital with 90 No. 7 shot in his back and shoulders while his wife is at her home in Antrim also suffering from shot wounds. Mr. Wells is an employee of the Antrim Iron Co. He saw Noland brandishing his revolver and heard him making threats to shoot anyone who interfered with him. Noland has a reputation in his home town for his general worthlessness and bravado, said Wells, who declared he took the gun away from the drunken man to protect young children and women who were on the streets on Sunday. After Noland had been overpowered by Wells and the gun taken away, Wells said he took Noland to his home, thinking he would sober up and forget his rampage, thereby staying out of jail. Wells acted from motives of friendliness in taking the inebriated “bad man” home instead of turning him over to the officers, he stated. During the walk to his home, propelled by Wells, Noland became threatening, admitted Wells. “He said he would shoot me as soon as he got a chance,” said Wells, “but of course I thought it only his drunken ravings and paid no attention to him.” Mrs. Noland scoffed at the idea of revenge, saying her husband’s gun had been hidden and that she had the shells.” Wells was accompanied by his wife, who stayed behind her husband while he was taking Noland home. As Mr. and Mrs. Wells left the Noland home and had proceeded about 150 feet, Noland appeared at the door of his own home with a shot-gun and blazed away at the retreating couple. The shot caught Wells almost full in the back and some of the scattered pellets struck Mrs. Wells. Edward Hultz, a brother-in-law of Wells went to the Noland home and dragged Noland out, taking the shotgun away from Noland and beating the attempted assassin until there was no fight and little liquor haziness left. During the encounter Hultz broke his hand on the head of Noland and accompanied Wells to Cadillac for surgical treatment. Noland was delivered to Deputy Sheriff Barney Sherman who called Sheriff Densmore and the two officers took Noland to the Antrim County jail at Bellaire where he is awaiting the outcome of the injuries to Mr. Wells.
May 23, 1972
Construction work is scheduled to start soon on a 65-acre pike spawning marsh to be developed near Mitchell State Park on Lake Cadillac, Sen. John Toepp of Cadillac announced today. Upon completion of the $41,500 project, which is targeted for early November, Department of Natural Resources fisheries men hope to produce about 140,000 northern pike fingerlings in the spawning marsh. To meet those plans, development work in the next few months will center upon constructing earth dikes, a water-control structure and an access road in the 65-acre project area. Recently contracted to carry out this work order is Richter Excavating of Sears. DNR engineers will supervise work on the project which will be cost-shared with funds from the Recreation Bond Program that have been appropriated to the department by the State Legislature. Part of the project’s construction costs will also be financed with federal funds allotted to the DNR.
May 23, 1997
The community has lost one of its most powerful weapons in the fight against crime. Grando, the Cadillac Police Department’s K-9, succumbed to cancer Friday after serving the community for seven years. “He was extremely smart, intuitive dog,” said officer Jeff Hawke, Grando’s partner. “Working with him was very rewarding. I really enjoyed it.” Grando joined the department in August 1990 and worked full-time on patrol since then. He was trained in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches for people and handler protection. During his service, Grando received several commendations for his work with the Traverse Narcotics Team in TNT’s seven-county coverage area. Among his more notable hits with TNT were 25 pounds of marijuana in the truck of a car in 1992 and one-quarter ounce of marijuana in the wall of a shed in 1993. “What’s unique about that is he also found a stolen handgun hidden with the drugs,” Hawke said. “That’s something we wouldn’t have been aware of.” Grando also is credited with finding one-quarter ounce of cocaine in a Priority Mail envelope during an investigation with postal inspectors in Traverse City. One of Grando’s more interesting cases was a 1993 apprehension of a breaking and entering suspect. Police were called to a local restaurant in Cadillac West after a neighbor reported a break-in in progress. “He was hiding inside and Grando found him,” Hawke said. The suspect resisted arrest and Grando stepped into aid his fellow officers. “He apprehended him,” Hawke said.
